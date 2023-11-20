The Detroit Lions have been as impressive as any team in the NFL this season and after a huge comeback on Sunday against the Bears, we take a look at the last time the franchise went 8-2 in the league.

Detroit’s Impressive Start To 2023

The Lions kicked off their 2023 in seriously impressive fashion, as they travelled to Arrowhead Stadium to take on Super Bowl LVII champions the Kansas City Chiefs.

Detroit were able to cause a huge upset on opening night in a game that shocked the nation, as the visitors managed to scrape past the Chiefs with a late fourth quarter touchdown giving the franchise their first win of the season.

However Detroit’s momentum was immediately halted in week 2 of the season, as Geno Smith’s Seattle Seahawks took the Lions to overtime in a thrilling matchup that was ended by Seattle with a late touchdown dropping Detroit to 1-1 for the season.

Jared Goff’s side were able to put together an impressive winning streak from week three onwards, as they were able to ease to victory against the Flacons, Packers, Panthers and Buccaneers to move to 5-1.

The Detroit Lions are 8-2 for the first time since the 1960s. pic.twitter.com/j4yovNy9kv — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 19, 2023

In week 7 the Lions faced their toughest test yet, as they took on the Ravens who absolutely crushed Detroit in Baltimore, winning by 32 point to show just why they are amongst the favorites for this year’s Super Bowl.

The Lions bounced back from defeat to the Ravens with an easy win against the Raiders followed by a narrow victory over the chargers, moving to 7-2 in impressive fashion.

Arguably Detroit’s most impressive win to date came this weekend though, as Jared Goff and co put on a fourth quarter masterclass to come from 12 points behind and beat the Chicago Bears.

Despite looking down and out of the game with all hope lost at the end of the third quarter, the Lions proved just how resilient they can be this year to improve to 8-2 and move to second in the NFC behind Philadelphia (8-1).

Last Time The Lions Went 8-2

This season is the first time in the Super Bowl era that the Lions have ever gone 8-2, as 1962 was the last time thee franchise started their season this well.

Having also ended last season with an 8-2 record to round off the season, the Lions now have an incredible 16 wins from their last 20 games which is a record that has begun to turn heads in the league.

60 years ago when Detroit kicked off their season with an 8-2 record they finished 11-3 for the season, losing the Western Conference only to the Packers who went 13-1 – with their only loss coming against Detroit in the final game of the campaign.

With his side making history in the Super Bowl era this weekend, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke after the Chicago game praising his side for achieving the impressive milestone.

“That’s a long time,” Campbell said when asked about the statistic.

“Look, it’s something we talked about before the season. Not, ‘Hey, let’s get so many wins since the 1962 season,’ but just let’s make the most of this season. We have a chance to do something special and let’s take it one week at a time.”

Next weekend the Lions will face off with Green Bay for a chance to move to 9-2, which is something the franchise only ever achieved in 1962.