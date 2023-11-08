Jake Paul is heavily favored to defeat Andre August in their boxing match-up on Friday, December 15 in Orlando, Florida. ‘The Problem Child’ will be looking for an emphatic performance to end the year, before some huge fights in 2024 according to betting experts at SportsLens.

Jake Paul -400 to secure yet another pro boxing win

‘The Problem Child’ more likely to win by decision (+110) than by KO/TKO (+175)

Andre August huge underdog at +333

Paul vs August fight favored to go the distance (-150)

Jake Paul vs Andre August Odds

Fight winner:

Jake Paul -400

Andre August +333

Draw +1400

Method of victory:

Paul by KO/TKO +175

Paul by Decision +110

August by KO/TKO +600

August by Decision +700

Total rounds:

Over 6.5 -225

Under 6.5 +163

Fight goes the distance:

Yes -150

No +110

Jake Paul has announced his latest boxing match, which will take place in Orlando, Florida on Friday, December 15. ‘The Problem Child’ returns to action for the second time this year, following his one-sided beatdown of former UFC star Nate Diaz back in August.

Andre August is next in line for Paul – a 10-1-1 professional fighter who has won his last five consecutive bouts. This means that August has a better record than Paul, has more experience and also has more knockouts. He also defeated a previously unbeaten 7-0 fighter in his last fight.

This is a fight that Jake Paul is expected to win, therefore it comes as no surprise that he is the overriding -400 favorite with the best boxing betting apps. This of course means Andre August is the underdog at odds of +333 with the best offshore sportsbooks, despite having the superior record.

Having bounced back from the Tommy Fury defeat with a wide unanimous decision victory over Diaz last time out, a win here for Paul caps off a solid 2023.

2024 could be the year we see the KSI fight, or perhaps even the rematch with Fury. First though, all eyes are on Orlando, Florida on December 15 for this eight-round cruiserweight contest.

Lee Astley, Head of News & Betting Expert at SportsLens, said: “No matter what anyone says, Jake Paul’s emergence in professional boxing has been a breath of fresh air. He gave Tommy Fury arguably his toughest fight, dropping him in the final round, and perhaps could have gone on to secure the knockout had there have been another round or two.

“Since then, ‘The Problem Child’ has bounced back with a one-sided beat down of Nate Diaz, again dropping his opponent. On paper, this is another tough fight for Paul. An opponent with superior pro boxing experience, a better record and a stronger resumé.

“That being said, Jake Paul has proved that he is a serious player in boxing now. Win this and there could be some potentially huge fights in 2024. The Tommy Fury rematch or a grudge match with KSI have so much appeal and could break all pay-per-view records if they come to fruition.”