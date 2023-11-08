Jake Paul

Jake Paul vs Andre August Odds: ‘The Problem Child’ Heavy Favorite To Claim Yet Another Boxing Triumph

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jake Paul vs Andre August Boxing
Jake Paul vs Andre August Boxing

Jake Paul is heavily favored to defeat Andre August in their boxing match-up on Friday, December 15 in Orlando, Florida. ‘The Problem Child’ will be looking for an emphatic performance to end the year, before some huge fights in 2024 according to betting experts at SportsLens.

  • Jake Paul -400 to secure yet another pro boxing win
  • ‘The Problem Child’ more likely to win by decision (+110) than by KO/TKO (+175)
  • Andre August huge underdog at +333
  • Paul vs August fight favored to go the distance (-150)

Jake Paul vs Andre August Odds

Fight winner:

  • Jake Paul -400
  • Andre August +333
  • Draw +1400

Method of victory:

  • Paul by KO/TKO +175
  • Paul by Decision +110
  • August by KO/TKO +600
  • August by Decision +700

Total rounds:

  • Over 6.5 -225
  • Under 6.5 +163

Fight goes the distance:

  • Yes -150
  • No +110

Jake Paul has announced his latest boxing match, which will take place in Orlando, Florida on Friday, December 15. ‘The Problem Child’ returns to action for the second time this year, following his one-sided beatdown of former UFC star Nate Diaz back in August.

Andre August is next in line for Paul – a 10-1-1 professional fighter who has won his last five consecutive bouts. This means that August has a better record than Paul, has more experience and also has more knockouts. He also defeated a previously unbeaten 7-0 fighter in his last fight.

This is a fight that Jake Paul is expected to win, therefore it comes as no surprise that he is the overriding -400 favorite with the best boxing betting apps. This of course means Andre August is the underdog at odds of +333 with the best offshore sportsbooks, despite having the superior record.

Having bounced back from the Tommy Fury defeat with a wide unanimous decision victory over Diaz last time out, a win here for Paul caps off a solid 2023.

2024 could be the year we see the KSI fight, or perhaps even the rematch with Fury. First though, all eyes are on Orlando, Florida on December 15 for this eight-round cruiserweight contest.

Lee Astley, Head of News & Betting Expert at SportsLens, said“No matter what anyone says, Jake Paul’s emergence in professional boxing has been a breath of fresh air. He gave Tommy Fury arguably his toughest fight, dropping him in the final round, and perhaps could have gone on to secure the knockout had there have been another round or two.

“Since then, ‘The Problem Child’ has bounced back with a one-sided beat down of Nate Diaz, again dropping his opponent. On paper, this is another tough fight for Paul. An opponent with superior pro boxing experience, a better record and a stronger resumé.

“That being said, Jake Paul has proved that he is a serious player in boxing now. Win this and there could be some potentially huge fights in 2024. The Tommy Fury rematch or a grudge match with KSI have so much appeal and could break all pay-per-view records if they come to fruition.” 

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Jake Paul

Latest news

View all
Jake Paul Weigh-Ins Boxing
Jake Paul

LATEST When Are The Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Weigh-Ins Ahead Of Cruiserweight Fight On August 5?

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Aug 4 2023
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz
Jake Paul
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 2 2023

Jake Paul makes his highly anticipated return to the ring for the first time since suffering defeat to Tommy Fury. ‘The Problem Child’ is back in action this weekend as…

Jake Paul Boxing 2
Jake Paul
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Favorite: Jake Paul Is The -360 Betting Favorite To Beat Nate Diaz
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Aug 4 2023

With Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz going down this weekend, we are putting the bout under the microscope by weighing up who the favorite is to win the fight. We…

Jake Paul Boxing 1 1
Jake Paul
Who Will Win The Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Fight For This Weekend In Dallas?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 2 2023
Boxing Jake Paul
Jake Paul
Jake Paul Boxing Record: ‘The Problem Child’ Boasts 6-1 Record With 4 Emphatic KO’s
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Aug 4 2023
Jake Paul Girlfriend 1 1
Jake Paul
Who Is Jake Paul’s Girlfriend? Everything You Need To Know About World Champion Speed Skater Jutta Leerdam
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Aug 4 2023
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Fight Poster 1
Jake Paul
When Is Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz? Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Aug 4 2023
Arrow to top