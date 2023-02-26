It is no secret that Jake Paul has made a small fortune across his acting, social media and now boxing endeavours, but as he prepares for a seventh appearance in the ring tonight in Saudi Arabia, we are turning our attention to the other corner by uncovering Tommy Fury’s net worth, and what he stands to gain should he prevail.

Trying to escape the shadow of his two-time heavyweight champion brother Tyson is always going to be a tall order, but Tommy Fury remains unbeaten across his eight career fights so far.

At the age of 23, he is perhaps better known for his appearance on the UK version of ‘Love Island’, where he would finish second and meet his partner Molly-Mae, with whom he shares a six bedroom mansion worth around $4 million.

Although he holds considerably more experience than his opponent tonight, Fury is yet to face a fighter of any calibre and has shown little indication as to his capacity for title fights in the future.

Nevertheless, this evening’s billing in Saudi Arabia is his most high-profile fight yet, and although an all-important WBC ranking is on the line for the victor, Fury can also add a grand total of nearly $6 million to his net worth through various sponsorships, pay-per-view shares and winner bonuses.

Tommy Fury Net Worth

Whatever the outcome is against Jake Paul, Tommy Fury will at least double his current net worth. His boxing career is yet to really take off, although he remains in his infancy at the age of 23 which presents a relative blank canvas. Across his eight fights however, it is reported the Brit has earned less than $1m in total.

The majority of his estimated $2.3 million net worth has been generated through various social media deals as result of appearing on ‘Love Island’ and supporting his partner Molly-Mae’s fashion endeavours.

In comparison, Jake Paul has made incredible inroads since making his professional boxing debut in 2020, earning a total of $54m from his six fights so far, which included a double billing against UFC champion Tyron Woodley, as well as his most recent victory over veteran Anderson Silva.

As well as this, his monstrous following across social media, coupled with a long career in the limelight which started on the Disney channel, means his current net worth is around $38m according to Forbes.

