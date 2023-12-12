‘The Problem Child’ is back in action as he fights for the third time this year. That’s right, Jake Paul vs Andre August takes centre stage on Friday night from the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida. Read on for our exclusive SportsLens Jake Paul vs Andre August betting picks and predictions.

Jake Paul vs Andre August Preview

Whenever Jake Paul walks to the ring, you’ve got as super-fight on your hands. ‘The Problem Child’ is one of the biggest draws in boxing right now, as well as being one of the highest paid boxers in the whole of America.

Jake Paul has already made millions in his boxing career, despite only turning pro three years ago. He has taken the boxing world by storm and gets paid more than the majority of elite world champion fighters. That just goes to show the popularity and pulling power of ‘The Problem Child’.

The 26-year-old has fought a lot of UFC veterans, beating them all for the world to see. 2023 started with a loss for Paul,, but he has bounced back with a win and looks to end the year on a high against another fully legitimate professional boxer.

Standing in his way is legitimate professional Andre August. August has racked up a record of 10-1-1, including five wins via knockout. He has the capabilities of beating the Ohio man physically, as well as the added incentive of ending Paul’s career if he is to claim victory.

Jake Paul vs Andre August Betting Picks

The Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida is the destination on Friday night as Jake Paul aims to end the year on a high with a devasting victory. ‘The Problem Child’ is the overriding -650 favorite with the best offshore sportsbooks to defeat Andre August this weekend.

There is somewhat the element of the unknown in this fight, with August only having had one fight in five years. It was a win against an undefeated fighter, but at what level? Jake Paul has proved his worth and what level he is capable of fighting at, beating several top-class fighters later.

His last three fights have all gone the distance, with Paul of course beating Nate Diaz and Anderson Silva via unanimous decision. However, don’t let that fool you. Paul can certainly punch. Hard.

The 1997-born fighter has won four of his seven fights via knockout. Although August’s record looks good on paper, he is a limited fighter who is well past his best, which should play into Jake Paul’s hands.

A knockout in the second half of the fight for ‘The Problem Child’ is our SportsLens exclusive Jake Paul vs Andre August betting pick.

Jake Paul vs Andre August Prediction: Jake Paul to Win by KO/TKO in Rounds 5-8 @ +475

Jake Paul vs Andre August Odds

Check out the chart below for the best Paul vs August odds from BetOnline, one of the best US sportsbooks.

Jake Paul to Win: -650

Jake Paul to Win by KO/TKO: +175

Jake Paul to Win by Decision: -110

Andre August to Win: +425

Andre August to Win by KO/TKO: +550

Andre August to Win by Decision: +2000

Draw: +1600

Jake Paul vs Andre August TV Channel and Live Stream

TV channel (US): If you are a DAZN subscriber and have access to the channel on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling cruiserweight clash live from Orlando, Florida on DAZN as part of your regular subscription.

Live stream (US): DAZN subscribers can also catch the action online and via the DAZN app, provided you have the app downloaded on your device and are a subscriber to the live streaming platform.

Be sure to also check out the boxing live streaming sites that will be airing this Jake Paul fight on Friday night.

Tale Of The Tape

Jake Paul — Record and Bio

Age: 26

Ranking: #161 Cruiserweight (BoxRec)

Country: USA

Height: 6’1″ (185 cm)

Reach: 76″ (193 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 7-1

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 4

Fights Won by Decision: 3

Andre August — Record and Bio

Age: 35

Ranking: #308 Cruiserweight (BoxRec)

Country: USA

Height: 5’10″ (178 cm)

Reach: N/A

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 10-1-1

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 5

Fights Won by Decision: 5

Jake Paul vs Andre August – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Fight: Jake Paul vs Andre August

Jake Paul vs Andre August 📊 Records: Jake Paul (7-1, 4 KO’s) | Andre August (10-1-1, 5 KO’s)

Jake Paul (7-1, 4 KO’s) | Andre August (10-1-1, 5 KO’s) 📅 Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST

Approx. 11.00PM EST 🏆 Titles: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: DAZN

DAZN 🏟 Venue: Caribe Royale Hotel, Orlando, Florida, USA

Caribe Royale Hotel, Orlando, Florida, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -650 | August +425