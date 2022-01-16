West Ham United will be looking to continue their impressive run of form with a win over Leeds United on Sunday afternoon.

West Ham vs Leeds live stream

West Ham vs Leeds Preview

West Ham are currently fourth in the Premier League table and they are coming into this game on the back of three consecutive league wins. The Hammers will be full of confidence against the struggling Leeds United side and it remains to be seen whether the Londoners can pick up all three points here. Meanwhile, Leeds are 16th in the league table and they are coming into this game on the back of a 2-0 defeat against West Ham in the FA Cup. The Whites will be looking to avenge that defeat here and it remains to be seen whether they can pull off an upset.

When does West Ham vs Leeds kick-off?

The Premier League clash between West Ham vs Leeds kicks off at 14:00 pm BST, on the 16th of January, at the London Stadium.

West Ham vs Leeds Team News

West Ham team news

West Ham will be without the services of Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna due to injury. Said Benrahma is away on international duty.

West Ham predicted line-up vs Leeds United: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Lanzini, Fornals, Bowen; Antonio

Leeds United team news

Meanwhile, Leeds United will be without Joe Gelhardt, Kalvin Phillips, Jamie Shackleton Liam Cooper and Charlie Cresswell due to injuries. Diego Llorente and Tyler Roberts are suspended.

Leeds United predicted line-up vs West Ham: Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Koch, Firpo; Forshaw, Klich; Raphinha, James, Harrison; Bamford

