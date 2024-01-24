Horse Racing

Pegasus World Cup 2024 Date, Time and How To Watch Gulfstream Park Race

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
pegasus
pegasus

After a lean spell, US horse racing is back with a bang on Saturday with the 2024 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes, so let’s give you a bit more information about the big Gulfstream Park contest this weekend.

You can also see the best horse racing betting guides ahead of the Gulfstream Park race this Saturday.

Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes 2024: Date, Time and How To Watch The Gulfstream Park Race

📅Time/Date: 5:40 ET (Saturday January 27, 2024)
🏇Racecourse: Gulfstream Park, Florida (1m 1f, Dirt)
💰 Purse: $3m
📺 TV: NBC Sports / Peacock

When Is The Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes 2024?

The Pegasus World Cup 2024 is now heading into the eighth running of this $3m race and this year will be staged on Saturday, January 27.

As always, the race is run at Gulfstream Park in Florida, with the 1m1f contest being one of the huge winter US horse racing highlights.

Trainer Bob Baffert has also won two of the seven runnings of the big Gulfstream Park race and he’s got the 2024 favorite with his 2023 Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure.

Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes 2024 Time

It depends where you live in the US (or the world) with the various time differences, but the 2024 race will be run at 5:40pm Eastern Time.

How Can You Watch The Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes 2024?

The Pegasus World Cup will be broadcast live on the NBC Sports Network, where you can also see the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes later in the year, and also on Peacock.

The coverage for the Gulfstream Pegasus World Cup card will run between 4:30pm and 6pm (ET) and, as well as taking in the lucrative $3m main event, you can also watch the Pegasus World Cup Turf at 4:55pm ET.

As well at the main races, the undercard at Gulfstream Park on Saturday will be shown LIVE on FanDuelTV.

Or you can sign-up with some of the best horse racing betting apps in the US and watch the Pegasus World Cup action live on your tablets or mobile devices.

How To Bet On Pegasus World Cup With BetOnline

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your horse racing wagers
Claim $1000 BetOnline Pegasus World Cup Free Bet

Pegasus World Cup Invitational Betting Odds 2024

  • National Treasure 9-5
  • First Mission 7-2
  • Skippylongstocking 8-1
  • Grand Aspen 8-1
  • O’Connor 8-1
  • Dynamic One 15-1
  • Hoist The Gold 12-1
  • Trademark 15-1
  • Il Miracolo 20-1
  • Nimitz Class 20-1
  • Senor Buscador 20-1
  • Crupi 20-1
  • Castle Chaos (alternate entry)

Note: Odds are subject to change

WATCH: Art Collector Winning The 2023 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes

 

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Horse Racing

Latest news

View all
Kentucky Derby betting tips
Horse Racing

LATEST Kentucky Derby Purse 2024: Run For The Roses Prize Money Increased To $5m

Author image Andy Newton  •  Jan 12 2024
Mage1
Horse Racing
Kentucky Derby Winner Mage Retired With Stud Career On The Agenda
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 28 2023

Mage, the 2023 Kentucky Derby winner, has been officially retired – with the next chapter for the 3 year-old a career at the Airdrie Stud. Kentucky Derby Winner Mage Retired…

mel cup
Horse Racing
Melbourne Cup Betting Offer With Bovada: Get $750 In Horse Racing Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 06 2023

The Melbourne Cup betting offer with Bovada will land horse racing fans up to $750 in free bets. Just sign-up today ahead of the race, which will be shown at…

Bet On Melbourne Cup In Florida
Horse Racing
BetOnline Free Bet For Melbourne Cup 2023: $1000 Horse Racing Betting Offer
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 06 2023
mel cup 2
Horse Racing
Melbourne Cup Free Bets With US Sportsbooks: $4,250 In Horse Racing Welcome Offers
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 06 2023
Bet On Melbourne Cup In Florida
Horse Racing
How To Bet On Melbourne Cup In Florida: Best FL Horse Racing Betting Sites
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Nov 06 2023
Bet On Melbourne Cup In Texas
Horse Racing
How To Bet On Melbourne Cup In Texas: Best TX Horse Racing Betting Sites
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Nov 06 2023
Arrow to top