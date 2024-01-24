After a lean spell, US horse racing is back with a bang on Saturday with the 2024 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes, so let’s give you a bit more information about the big Gulfstream Park contest this weekend.



You can also see the best horse racing betting guides ahead of the Gulfstream Park race this Saturday.

Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes 2024: Date, Time and How To Watch The Gulfstream Park Race



📅Time/Date: 5:40 ET (Saturday January 27, 2024)

🏇Racecourse: Gulfstream Park, Florida (1m 1f, Dirt)

💰 Purse: $3m

📺 TV: NBC Sports / Peacock

When Is The Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes 2024?



The Pegasus World Cup 2024 is now heading into the eighth running of this $3m race and this year will be staged on Saturday, January 27.

As always, the race is run at Gulfstream Park in Florida, with the 1m1f contest being one of the huge winter US horse racing highlights.

Trainer Bob Baffert has also won two of the seven runnings of the big Gulfstream Park race and he’s got the 2024 favorite with his 2023 Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure.

Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes 2024 Time



It depends where you live in the US (or the world) with the various time differences, but the 2024 race will be run at 5:40pm Eastern Time.

How Can You Watch The Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes 2024?

The Pegasus World Cup will be broadcast live on the NBC Sports Network, where you can also see the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes later in the year, and also on Peacock.

The coverage for the Gulfstream Pegasus World Cup card will run between 4:30pm and 6pm (ET) and, as well as taking in the lucrative $3m main event, you can also watch the Pegasus World Cup Turf at 4:55pm ET.

As well at the main races, the undercard at Gulfstream Park on Saturday will be shown LIVE on FanDuelTV.

Or you can sign-up with some of the best horse racing betting apps in the US and watch the Pegasus World Cup action live on your tablets or mobile devices.

How To Bet On Pegasus World Cup With BetOnline

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your horse racing wagers

Pegasus World Cup Invitational Betting Odds 2024

National Treasure 9-5

First Mission 7-2

Skippylongstocking 8-1

Grand Aspen 8-1

O’Connor 8-1

Dynamic One 15-1

Hoist The Gold 12-1

Trademark 15-1

Il Miracolo 20-1

Nimitz Class 20-1

Senor Buscador 20-1

Crupi 20-1

Castle Chaos (alternate entry)

Note: Odds are subject to change

WATCH: Art Collector Winning The 2023 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes

