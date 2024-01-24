US horse racing fans will be licking their lips this weekend, as after the Christmas lull the top-class action is back with a high-class field of 12 Pegasus World Cup entries heading to post for the $3m Gulfstream Park Grade One.

Pegasus World Cup 2024 Entries Headed By National Treasure



We’ve the seventh renewal of the Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes on Saturday (27th January), with the 1 1/8th mile race coming as always from Gulfstream Park in Florida.

12 months ago, we saw the ill-fated Art Collector run away with the race by over 4-lengths to give trainer William Mott his debut success in the lucrative grade one contest.

However, there are no 2024 Pegasus World Cup runners for Mott this Saturday, but we do have an entry for the Bob Baffert barn, who has won this Gulfstream Park prize twice in the past.

Their past winners came with the classy Arrogate in 2017 and Mucho Gusto in 2020 – they will be trying to add a third win with the 2023 Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure.

The best US horse racing offshore betting sites have National Treasure as favorite – he’ll be looking to become the fifth winning market leader of the Pegasus World Cup since the race started in 2017.

The Pegasus World Cup has also been kind to jockey Irad Ortiz Jr, with two wins (2020 & 2022) – he gets the leg-up on the Todd Pletcher-trained Dynamic One and will be trying to win the race for a second time for the stable having taken it in 2022 Life Is Good.

See below the full Pegasus World Cup entries 2024, plus we’ve got the key trends and stats to apply to the race here.

Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes Info 2024



📅Time/Date: 5:40 ET (Saturday January 27, 2024)

🏇Racecourse: Gulfstream Park, Florida (1m 1f, Dirt)

💰 Purse: $3m

📺 TV: NBC Sports / Peacock

2024 Pegasus World Cup Runners: 12 Entries Heading To Post

1. NIMITZ CLASS



Post Position: 1

Age: 5

Trainer: George Weaver

Jockey: Edgard J Zayas

Betting Odds: 20-1

Verdict: Consistent, but upped in grade and more needed



Winner of 11 of his 21 starts has a consistent profile with ten top three finishes (6 wins) in his last races. This is a step up in grade to what he’s used to though, with his best success coming at Listed level in the Parx Dirt Mile two runs back. We are yet to see a Pegasus World Cup winner from post position one.

2. O’CONNOR

Post Position: 2

Age: 6

Trainer: Saffie A Joseph Jr

Jockey: Paco Lopez

Betting Odds: 8-1

Verdict: Only 11th last year, but in better form this time – place claims



Ran in the race last year but only manged 11th. Has been running better since though and heads here in the form of his life with G2 and G3 wins at Keeneland and here at Gulfstream. Expected to run better than 12 months ago, but still to have a winner from gate 2 and 6 of the last 7 winners have also been aged 5 or younger.

3. DYNAMIC ONE



Post Position: 3

Age: 6

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr

Betting Odds: 15-1

Verdict: Lightly-raced over the last few seasons with setbacks – a bit to prove.



From the Todd Pletcher barn that won the Pegasus World Cup in 2022 with Life Is Good. G2 winner of the Suburban Stakes at Belmont in 2022 but been lightly raced since with issues. Back with a 5th in a Claimer last time here at Gulfstream and so remains to be seen if he retains his old ability.

4. HOIST THE GOLD



Post Position: 4

Age: 5

Trainer: Dallas Stewart

Jockey: John R Velazquez

Betting Odds: 12-1

Verdict: Good winner last time out and looks best of those at bigger odds



We’ve seen two Pegasus Gold Cup winners from post position 4 in the last three years. Ticks a lot of the key trends too and could outrun his odds having impressed last time when beating Senor Buscador easily at Aqueduct in the Cigar Mile Handicap (watch below). Upped in grade here but in-form and will have plenty of experience from the saddle.

5. TRADEMARK



Post Position: 5

Age: 5

Trainer: Victoria H Oliver

Jockey: Fernando De La Cruz

Betting Odds: 15-1

Verdict: Nice gate and another that could outrun his odds



Fair draw in 5 helps and has banked over $1m in total prize money. Biggest win to date came last time out too when taking the G2 Clark S at Churchill Downs – beating First Mission by just a nose, who he takes on again. He also gave the Godolphin horse 3lbs that day, so back off level weights looks another value call of those at bigger odds.

6. SENOR BUSCADOR



Post Position: 6

Age: 6

Trainer: Todd W Fincher

Jockey: Junior Alvarado

Betting Odds: 20-1

Verdict: More needed, but well drawn and has last year’s winning rider



Well beaten by Hoist The Gold last time out in the Cigar Handicap, so needs to make up ground here. Does get a 2lb weight pull though and gate 6 a plus with five of the last seven winners coming from post position 6 or lower. Will also have last year’s winning rider on his back, but highest win to date has been in a Grade 3.

7. NATIONAL TREASURE



Post Position: 7

Age: 4

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Betting Odds: 9-5

Verdict: Looks the one to beat for two-time winning barn



The likely 2024 Pegasus World Cup favorite and it’s easy to see why. Battled it out with Cody’s Wish in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile last time – losing by just a nose (watch below). Last year’s Preakness Stakes winner has had 84 days to get over that hard race and hails from the Baffert camp that have the best trainers record in this event (2 wins). Gate 7 just about okay, with 5 of the last 7 winning from stalls 7 or lower.

8. FIRST MISSION



Post Position: 8

Age: 4

Trainer: Brad H Cox

Jockey: Luis Saez

Betting Odds: 7-2

Verdict: The main danger to National Treasure



Lightly-raced with only five career runs, but has won three of those and is also yet to finish out of the top two. This Godolphin runner has last seen running a nose second to Trademark at Churchill Downs in the G2 Clark Stakes, who he takes on again. Also housed with the Cox yard, who won this race in 2021 with Knicks Go.

9. GRAND ASPEN



Post Position: 9

Age: 5

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Jose L Ortiz

Betting Odds: 8-1

Verdict: Wide drawn not ideal, but from the 2022 winning barn and ran his best race at the track last time



Other from the Pletcher team and not without a squeak either. Only had eight career runs (2 wins) so should have more to come. Best race to date also came last time when second in the G3 Harlan’s Holiday Stakes here at Gulfstream. That track experience will be a big plus.

10. IL MIRACOLO



Post Position: 10

Age: 4

Trainer: Antonio Sano

Jockey: Javier Castellano

Betting Odds: 20-1

Verdict: Ground to make up with Trademark and First Mission but very experienced at Gulfstream



Sired by Gun Runner, who won the Pegasus World Cup in 2018, so will be trying to do his family proud. Has raced nine times at Gulfstream, so one of the most experienced at the track, with two wins as well. Third in the Pennsylvania Derby last season too and last seen running third to Trademark and First Mission in the Clark Stakes – beaten around 5 1/2 lengths.

11. CRUPI



Post Position: 11

Age: 4

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Betting Odds: 20-1

Verdict: Top jockey booked to ride, but wide draw the worry



Will be ridden by Frankie Dettori, who is now riding in the US and is the third runner in the race for the Todd Pletcher team. This well-bred Curlin colt has won four of his 12 starts, including Listed wins at Aqueduct in this last two outings. More on his plate here but could not be in better form.

12. SKIPPYLONGSTOCKING



Post Position: 12

Age: 5

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Betting Odds: 8-1

Verdict: Useful on his day and not without a chance but needs to overcome gate 12



Well known to many US horse racing fans – having won the West Virginia Derby in 2022. Was also 7th in this race in 2023 and last seen running a decent third in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile behind National Treasure and Cody’s Wish (raced wide). Likes the track (two time winner), has banked over $1.5m but wide draw would be the concern.

All odds correct, but subject to change

WATCH: Art Collector Winning The 2023 Pegasus World Cup