Tennis

Meet Paige Lorenze – See the Best Pics of the Girlfriend of Tennis Star Tommy Paul

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Tommy Paul Girlfriend
Tommy Paul Girlfriend

Paige Lorenze, a name that has been buzzing in the media, has been linked to several high-profile celebrities in the past, including Morgan Wallen and Armie Hammer. Now the USA’s number two Tommy Paul’s girlfriend, we explore her business endeavours as the Dairy Boy founder.

Tommy Paul Girlfriend: Paige Lorenze

Apart from being known as the girlfriend of tennis star Tommy Paul, Paige Lorenze is a multifaceted individual with a successful career as an Instagram influencer and model. With around 470k followers on Instagram and over 240k followers on TikTok, she has amassed a significant fan base on social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paige Lorenze (@paigelorenze)

But that’s not all—Paige is also a talented entrepreneur and the founder of Dairy Boy, an apparel brand that celebrates her love for farms and her life in Vermont.

Her time at Wimbledon last year garnered much attention, with fans comparing her to the late Princess Diana at SW19. But Paige is no princess and is working hard to grow her company.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paige Lorenze (@paigelorenze)

A Budding Entrepeneur

In an exclusive interview with EssentiallySports, Paige opened up about her relationship with Tommy Paul, expressing her excitement and pride over his success at the Australian Open in 2023.

Paul sailed through his first round match at this year’s tournament, and although he is an outside shot at wining according to tennis betting sites, he looked as comfortable at Melbourne Park as he did last season.

Being a successful entrepreneur herself, Lorenze also discussed the challenges of maintaining a sense of balance while on the road, managing her businesses, and exploring new cities.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paige Lorenze (@paigelorenze)

Her company, Dairy Boy, has been flourishing, and its products reflect her love for Vermont and timeless basics. Recently, some tennis players were spotted wearing the American trucker hats from Dairy Boy, showing the brand’s broad appeal.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paige Lorenze (@paigelorenze)

Heartbroken in the Past, Paige Now Happy in Relationship with Tommy Paul

Paige’s journey to fame hasn’t been without its share of hardships. She was previously linked to actor Armie Hammer, and their relationship ended on a sour note, with Paige sharing some harrowing experiences from their time together. Additionally, her relationship with Morgan Wallen ended due to his alleged infidelity, leaving her heartbroken.

Despite the ups and downs in her love life, Paige remains focused on her personal and professional growth. Her dedication to her work is evident, with her YouTube channel being her favorite platform for content creation. She also continues to be involved in skiing, a passion she cultivated since childhood.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paige Lorenze (@paigelorenze)

As Paige Lorenze continues to cheer on Tommy Paul in his tennis endeavors, fans can’t help but wonder if she might be the one for him. The couple often posts sweet tributes to each other on social media, showing their support and affection.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paige Lorenze (@paigelorenze)

Paige Lorenze shines as a strong, independent woman with a promising career and a genuine love for her partner. With her entrepreneurial ventures flourishing and her influence growing on social media, Paige Lorenze proves that she’s much more than just a celebrity girlfriend. She is carving her own path to success and embracing her true self with pride.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paige Lorenze (@paigelorenze)

You can follow along Tommy Paul’s journey – and hopefully spot his girlfriend in the crowd – this month using our Australian Open live stream guide.

You can also have a glance at how sportsbooks rate his chances of another deep run in Melbourne with our Australian Open outright betting preview.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined SportsLens in 2021. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting platforms.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans
Author Image

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined SportsLens in 2021. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting platforms.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Popular From Tennis

Latest news

View all
Taylor Fritz Girlfriend
Tennis

LATEST Meet Taylor Fritz’s Girlfriend: Who is Morgan Riddler?

Author image David Evans  •  Jan 16 2024
Australian Open Day Four Picks
Tennis
2024 Australian Open Day Four Picks, Predictions and Odds – Badosa and Etcheverry Among Our Selections
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 16 2024

As the first round flashes by and we head into the second stage of the tournament, see our Australian Open day four picks and predictions below. 2024 Australian Open Day…

Australian Open Day Three Picks
Tennis
2024 Australian Open Day Three Picks, Predictions & Odds – Zverev and Kokkinakis to Sail Through
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 15 2024

With the first round now in full swing, we take you through our 2024 Australian Open day three picks and predictions below. 2024 Australian Open Day Three Picks Alexander Zverev…

Australian Open Live Stream
Tennis
How to Access an Australian Open Live Stream For EVERY Day of the Tournament
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 15 2024
Aryna Sabalenka Net Worth
Tennis
Aryna Sabalenka Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsements: Australian Open Champion Boasts $20million Fortune
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 10 2024
Australian Open Prize Money
Tennis
Australian Open Prize Money For 2024 Represents an Increase of 13 Percent Year-on-Year
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 09 2024
Australian Open Tips
Tennis
2024 Australian Open Outright Picks and Latest Odds For First Grand Slam of the Year
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 11 2024
Arrow to top