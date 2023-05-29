Tennis

WATCH: Lucas Pouille Leads French Open Crowd in Rousing Rendition of National Anthem After First Grand Slam Win in Four Years

Author image
David Evans
Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
lucas pouille
lucas pouille

Against all odds, Lucas Pouille, currently ranked at an unassuming No. 675 in the world, staged a triumphant return at this year’s French Open. After a turbulent period away from the court battling personal struggles, his victory sent a wave of inspiration throughout the crowd, culminating in an unforgettable group chorus of the French national anthem.

Pouille Overcomes Personal Issues to Win at Roland Garros

For four long years, the once World No. 10 fell into obscurity. His trials with depression and alcoholism threatened to overshadow his professional tennis career. However, Lucas Pouille emerged stronger, his fight mirroring the spirit of the stirring anthem ‘La Marseillaise.’

Earning his spot in the tournament’s main draw through a grueling qualifying round, Pouille showed grit and determination. After defeating Tomas Machac, Chun-Hsin Tseng, and Jurij Rodionov, he secured his entry into the French Open.

Facing lucky loser, Rodionov again in the first round, Pouille proved triumphant with a decisive 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 victory. With this win, he etched his name in the annals of the French Open, becoming the lowest-ranked player to progress to the second round since 2013. This hard-earned success reminded fans and opponents alike of the tenacity of the former top-tier player.

Pouille Leads the Crowd in Rousing Rendition of ‘La Marseillaise’

But it was the scenes after his victory that truly underscored the emotional magnitude of Pouille’s comeback. Enthralled in the moment of triumph, he led the crowd in a heartfelt performance of the French national anthem. Emotion-charged, it served as a unifying gesture, epitomizing the shared joy and fervor of the crowd.


Reflecting on the moment, Pouille recounted his desire to extend the moment, to “live these emotions” with his supporters. His words, laced with gratitude, paid tribute to the crowd’s unwavering support that rallied with him from the opening serve to the final point.

“Tonight that was something I really wanted to share with them,” Pouille said. “I wanted to stay on court as much as possible in order to live these emotions with them and really make the most of every single minute with them on court. The energy was just incredible. It was so many good emotions.”

Pouille’s remarkable journey and stirring anthem rendition was not just a celebration of his victory, but a testament to his resilience and the support of his home crowd. His joy, marked by the outpouring of national pride, has rekindled the hope and expectation of his supporters as he gears up to face Cameron Norrie in the tournament’s second round.

Tennis Betting Guides You May Like

Author image
Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans
Author Image

David Evans

Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Latest news

View all
elena rybakina
Tennis

LATEST Defending Champion Elena Rybakina Supports Wimbledon Decision to Allow Russians to Play

Author image David Evans  •  Apr 21 2023
taylor fritz morgan riddle
Tennis
Taylor Fritz’s Girlfriend Morgan Riddle Shares Revealing Note Tennis Star Wrote to Himself After Wimbledon Loss
Author image David Evans  •  Apr 13 2023

Morgan Riddle, American tennis star Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend and social media influencer, recently shared a motivational note written by Fritz after his Wimbledon 2021 loss. The note demonstrates Fritz’s drive…

Jacopo Berrettini
Tennis
High Roller Wins $1.85 Million After 460th Ranked Jacopo Berrettini Victory at Barletta Challenger
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Apr 5 2023

A high-roller Jacopo Berrettini wager, which saw the bettor place an eye-water $1,000,000 stake on the Italian to win his Round of 32 match at the Barletta Challenger, has proved…

Aryna Sabalenka
Tennis
Tennis News: Aryna Sabalenka Advances To Indian Wells Final
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 18 2023
Djokovic Ties Nadal Makes Case for Greatest Player Ever
Tennis
Djokovic Ties Nadal, Makes Case for Greatest Player Ever
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 31 2023
Emma Raducanu at Australian Open
Tennis
Emma Raducanu live stream, prediction & free bet for Australian Open 2022 match vs Danka Kovinić
Author image Jamie Wright  •  Jan 19 2022
20200903 uso cm3 4137 s
Tennis
Sorana Cirstea vs Anett Kontaveit Live Streaming Preview and Prediction 
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Nov 10 2021
Arrow to top