Morgan Riddle, American tennis star Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend and social media influencer, has caught the eye after appearing on Netflix’s ‘Break Point’ documentary.

Riddle, who boasts over 200,000 followers on TikTok and nearly 100,000 on Instagram, has been by Fritz’s side for more than two years. Her online presence mainly focuses on fashion, beauty, and travel content, but she has also made it her mission to make tennis more appealing to a younger generation.

Growing up in Minnesota, Riddle was not initially involved in the world of tennis. In fact, she was more focused on theater, speech, and debate. After attending Wagner College in New York City and working in various industries, including real estate and media, she transitioned to social media and influencing as her full-time job.

Recently, Riddle and Fritz appeared in the Netflix series “Break Point,” which offered a behind-the-scenes look at the world of competitive tennis. The show has helped bring more attention to the sport and its athletes.

Taylor Fritz Remains the US Number One

An impressive year on the Tour in 2023 saw Fritz reach semis and quarters in abundance, with Morgan Riddle following him every step of the way.

Grand Slam success continues to evade Fritz despite impressive showing year round – for whatever reason, the pressure of being the US number one appears to weigh heavy.

Fritz enters this month’s Australian Open with high hopes – so too are tennis betting sites who have him among their favorites. After a strong end to 2023, he once again finds himself chasing the seemingly unattainable immortality of a Slam.

As evidenced in Netflix’s ‘Break Point,’ Fritz is highly self-critical, and the only person capable of calming him down is his girlfriend, who was there to comfort him in his darkest period in 2022.

At 26, there is plenty of time for Fritz to end the USA’s drought for a male Grand Slam winner, although the likes of Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe appear best placed at this moment in time.

