Tennis

Meet Taylor Fritz’s Girlfriend: Who is Morgan Riddler?

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Taylor Fritz Girlfriend
Taylor Fritz Girlfriend

Morgan Riddle, American tennis star Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend and social media influencer, has caught the eye after appearing on Netflix’s ‘Break Point’ documentary.

Who is Taylor Fritz Girlfriend? – Morgan Riddle

morgan riddle 2
Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle. Source: Instagram/@moorrgs

Riddle, who boasts over 200,000 followers on TikTok and nearly 100,000 on Instagram, has been by Fritz’s side for more than two years. Her online presence mainly focuses on fashion, beauty, and travel content, but she has also made it her mission to make tennis more appealing to a younger generation.

Growing up in Minnesota, Riddle was not initially involved in the world of tennis. In fact, she was more focused on theater, speech, and debate. After attending Wagner College in New York City and working in various industries, including real estate and media, she transitioned to social media and influencing as her full-time job.

Recently, Riddle and Fritz appeared in the Netflix series “Break Point,” which offered a behind-the-scenes look at the world of competitive tennis. The show has helped bring more attention to the sport and its athletes.

morgan riddle
Source: Instagram/@moorrgs

Taylor Fritz Remains the US Number One

An impressive year on the Tour in 2023 saw Fritz reach semis and quarters in abundance, with Morgan Riddle following him every step of the way.

Grand Slam success continues to evade Fritz despite impressive showing year round – for whatever reason, the pressure of being the US number one appears to weigh heavy.

Fritz enters this month’s Australian Open with high hopes – so too are tennis betting sites who have him among their favorites. After a strong end to 2023, he once again finds himself chasing the seemingly unattainable immortality of a Slam.

As evidenced in Netflix’s ‘Break Point,’ Fritz is highly self-critical, and the only person capable of calming him down is his girlfriend, who was there to comfort him in his darkest period in 2022.

At 26, there is plenty of time for Fritz to end the USA’s drought for a male Grand Slam winner, although the likes of Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe appear best placed at this moment in time.

If you are eager to follow Fritz and the rest of the US players’ journeys at this month, see our Australian Open picks and predictions for the outright winners.

 

Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined SportsLens in 2021. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting platforms.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans
Author Image

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined SportsLens in 2021. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting platforms.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Popular From Tennis

Latest news

View all
Taylor Fritz Girlfriend
Tennis

LATEST Meet Taylor Fritz’s Girlfriend: Who is Morgan Riddler?

Author image David Evans  •  Jan 16 2024
Australian Open Day Four Picks
Tennis
2024 Australian Open Day Four Picks, Predictions and Odds – Badosa and Etcheverry Among Our Selections
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 16 2024

As the first round flashes by and we head into the second stage of the tournament, see our Australian Open day four picks and predictions below. 2024 Australian Open Day…

Australian Open Day Three Picks
Tennis
2024 Australian Open Day Three Picks, Predictions & Odds – Zverev and Kokkinakis to Sail Through
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 15 2024

With the first round now in full swing, we take you through our 2024 Australian Open day three picks and predictions below. 2024 Australian Open Day Three Picks Alexander Zverev…

Australian Open Live Stream
Tennis
How to Access an Australian Open Live Stream For EVERY Day of the Tournament
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 15 2024
Aryna Sabalenka Net Worth
Tennis
Aryna Sabalenka Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsements: Australian Open Champion Boasts $20million Fortune
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 10 2024
Australian Open Prize Money
Tennis
Australian Open Prize Money For 2024 Represents an Increase of 13 Percent Year-on-Year
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 09 2024
Australian Open Tips
Tennis
2024 Australian Open Outright Picks and Latest Odds For First Grand Slam of the Year
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 11 2024
Arrow to top