Qualifiers are already well underway in Melbourne ahead of Sunday’s first round, and the anticipation for the first Slam of the year is palpable. Join us as we preview both the men’s and women’s singles by running through the latest odds, along with a handful of Australian Open picks of our own.

Men’s Singles Australian Open Picks and Preview

Novak Djokovic returns to his favorite city in search of an 11th Australian Open title, and a 25th career Grand Slam triumph which would see him surpass Margaret Court to become the all-time leader.

His current listing at +110 on tennis betting sites should tell you all you need to know about his love for Melbourne Park, almost to the point where the two are so inextricably linked that when he does decide to retire, the season’s curtain raiser will feel a whole lot more hollow.

Djokovic‘s baseline dominance, other-worldly stamina and dogged attitude make him the perfect competitor for the Australian Open’s slow courts, where he is happy to bide his time in rallies and draw his opponents into marathon slogs, only to press when the advantage is near.

It is rare to see him compete in lead-up events, particularly in the New Year blur between December and January, but it looks as if worries over a niggling wrist injury have been shaken off at the United Cup.

Only Rafael Nadal shares a more passionate and trophy-laden relationship with a single Slam, and anyone daring to question Djokovic’s capacity for more silverware heading into 2024 will likely do so at their own peril.

Speaking of Nadal, the 23-time Grand Slam winner has ruled himself out with a separate muscle injury to the abdominal tear that de-railed much of his end-of-career prospects. The Spaniard will likely be eyeing the clay court swing in May for what would presumably be one final shot at lifting a 15th French Open.

Nadal’s compatriot and heir apparent Carlos Alcaraz is a close second in the Australian Open odds for 2024. The 20-year-old was the only man to inflict defeat on Djokovic at a Slam last year having clinched his second career major in the defining match of 2023 in the Wimbledon final.

There is no doubting his star quality, and is rightly considered perhaps the only man to match Djokovic’s intensity on the unforgiving Plexicushion in Melbourne. However, he is a relative rookie in Australia having missed last year’s tournament through injury, and crashing out in the third round as a teenager in 2022.

However, six calendar titles and a 65-12 record across 2023 highlights his growing maturity, and he is expected to go deep this month.

Fellow next-gen frontrunner Jannik Sinner is still eyeing his first career Grand Slam final, but a promising 2023 for the 22-year-old that saw him clinch a first Masters 1000 title in Canada sees him consistently favored by tennis sportsbooks as a last-four competitor.

Sinner squashed two challenges from Djokovic in the ATP Final and the Davis Cup towards the end of the season, and that should serve as fuel-for-more as he searches for his first Slam.

There are plenty of names that are there, or thereabouts, with Andrey Rublev – who recently claimed the Hong Kong Open – Holger Rune and Alexander Zverev all expected to punch their tickets to the latter stage. However, the only other man besides Alcaraz who knows what it takes to defeat Djokovic in a Slam final is Daniil Medvedev.

He is a two-time Australian Open finalist and knows the demands of this tournament. After claiming five titles in 2023, and finishing runner-up in the US Open against, you guessed it, Novak Djokovic, he simply can not be counted out and represents the best value out of the leading pack.

Men’s Singles Australian Open Pick: Daniil Medvedev +900

Australian Open Men’s Singles Odds

Novak Djokovic +110

Carlos Alcaraz +325

Jannik Sinner +700

Daniil Medvedev +900

Alexander Zverev +2500

Grigor Dimitrov +2800

Holger Rune +3300

Stefanos Tsitsipas +5000

Andrey Rublev +5000

Ben Shelton +6600

Women’s Singles Australian Open Picks and Preview

“I think having you on a team is like having a cheat code on a video game.”

Those were the words of Alexander Zverev, who was complimenting tournament MVP Iga Swiatek following Germany’s slender victory over Poland at the United Cup.

Although slight hyperbole from Zverev, he is certainly not far off. Swiatek inevitably enters as the firm favorite according to US sportsbooks, and the 22-year-old will, incredibly, be vying to lift her fifth Grand Slam title.

It is no secret she is a clay-court specialist above all else, but she will be hoping to prove a small group of doubters wrong by reaching her first Australian Open final, and the world number one enters in fine form Down Under having won all five of her singles matches at the United Cup.

The women’s singles field does represent far more opportunities to unearth value than the men’s, particularly with Swiatek proving she is in fact human at the Australian Open and Wimbledon last year.

Aryna Sabalenka poses the biggest threat for the world number one. The Belarusian lifted her first career Slam here this time last year to kickstart a memorable 2023 that saw her reach at least the semi-finals in all four majors.

Her credentials can also be questioned however, with third-favorite Elena Rybakina spending less than five hours on the court in a dominant run to the Brisbane Open title, which culminated in a straight-set victory over Sabalenka last week.

Former Wimbledon champion Rybakina will be vying for revenge after finishing runner-up in Melbourne last year, and her Tour-leading service game and powerful groundstrokes should see her comfortably into the last four, if not further.

The likes of Ons Jabeur and Jessica Pegula are still searching for their first Grand Slam titles but simply can not be counted out, while 2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff is the next-best past the ATP top three.

Women’s Singles Australian Open Pick: Elena Rybakina +550

Women’s Singles Australian Open Odds

Iga Swiatek +180

Aryna Sabalenka +450

Elena Rybakina +550

Coco Gauff +700

Jessica Pegula +1600

Ons Jabeur +2000

Madison Keys +3300

Victoria Azarenka +3300

Markets Vondrousova +3300

Qinwen Zheng +3500