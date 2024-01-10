As the reigning Australian Open champions heads to Melbourne to begin her title defence, we take a look at the combined career earnings and brand endorsements that make up Aryna Sabalenka’s net worth.

Aryna Sabalenka Net Worth Surpasses $20 Million After Strong 2023

Aryna Sabalenka’s maiden Grand Slam title in Melbourne last year set in motion her most successful season yet.

Not only did the Belarusian clinch the world number one ranking for the first time in her career, but three calendar titles along with as many runner-up finishes saw her collect just over $8 million in cumulative prize money.

Although current number one Iga Swiatek is the warm favorite to collect her own first Australian Open title according to tennis betting sites, Sabalenka has as strong a claim as any this year.

Along with Elena Rybakina, the current ‘Big Three’ in women’s tennis will be battling it out in Melbourne this month – you can find our Australian Open picks and predictions here. Sabalenka’s preparation was very nearly as perfect as it gets at the Brisbane Open this week, eventually being pipped to the title by Rybakina.

Although Sabalenka’s 2023 ended with an agonising defeat to Coco Gauff at the US Open, she qualified for the WTA Finals in pole position, garnering the most points on the Tour throughout the year.

She returns this season with high ambitions. In the past, she has been highly self-critical as seen in Netflix’s Break Point documentary, which can sometimes manifest itself into outbursts on the court. However, 2023’s success should act as the perfect springboard for another deep run in the first major of this year this month.

Combining all of her career winnings, Sabalenka has collected $20,377,563 across her nearly-10-year career, placing her 23rd in the all-time rankings.

The Australian Open prize money for 2024 stands at a record $2.08 million for the eventual winner, so defending champion Sabalenka will be hoping she can add to her estimated net worth believed to be in excess of $20 million, as per Sportskeeda.

“I can’t believe that – she’s not even looking!” 👀 How did Sabalenka get to this? 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/YQIRtRf2Uv — Sky Sports Tennis (@SkySportsTennis) January 6, 2024

Aryna Sabalenka Endorsements and Sponsorships

The ‘Tiger of Minsk’ as she is aptly named is one of the most likeable competitors on the Tour, and has proven popular with her fellow rivals behind the scenes.

Sabalenka has also caught the attention of a host of global brands, not least Nike, whom she can be seen sporting head-to-toe apparel wherever she plays.

She has also been a long-term partner of racket manufacturer Wilson, and is a frequent user of the Blade 98 18×20 version.

The value of these kit and apparel deals are not currently available to the public, although similar partnerships are typically worth seven figures.

With Russian and Belarusian (her home nation) players barred from competing at Wimbledon two years ago, it is likely brands tread with caution over their involvement with Sabalenka.

Despite speaking out over oppressive violence during the 2020 protests against Alexander Lukashenko, she remains in a complicated limbo as a prominent sportswomen in her home country.