Continuing the general theme of increasingly lucrative prizes across the Grand Slams, the Australian Open prize money for 2024 represents a sizeable jump from last year.

As the very best that tennis has to offer gear up for the first Grand Slam on the calendar, so too are the organisers, who have promised a record total prize pool for this year’s Australian Open.

As has been customary since 2007 across each of the four majors, men and women will receive the same level of prize money at each stage of the tournament.

Organisers say they have increased the winnings in each of the seven rounds, promising a fairer share of the prize pool to those first round competitors just breaking into the fold for Slams.

The total prize pool for 2024 stands at $57.9 million – a 13 percent increase on last year’s edition. Despite this year-on-year jump, the Australian Open still ranks as the least lucrative Grand Slam out of the four, although it hold significant importance as the launchpad for the season.

Below we have outlined what players stand to make at each stage of the tournament.

Australian Open Prize Money 2024

All figures are shown in USD, converted at the current rate of AUD$1 = USD$0.67.