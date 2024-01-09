Tennis

Australian Open Prize Money For 2024 Represents an Increase of 13 Percent Year-on-Year

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Australian Open Prize Money
Australian Open Prize Money

Continuing the general theme of increasingly lucrative prizes across the Grand Slams, the Australian Open prize money for 2024 represents a sizeable jump from last year.

As the very best that tennis has to offer gear up for the first Grand Slam on the calendar, so too are the organisers, who have promised a record total prize pool for this year’s Australian Open.

As has been customary since 2007 across each of the four majors, men and women will receive the same level of prize money at each stage of the tournament.

Organisers say they have increased the winnings in each of the seven rounds, promising a fairer share of the prize pool to those first round competitors just breaking into the fold for Slams.

The total prize pool for 2024 stands at $57.9 million – a 13 percent increase on last year’s edition. Despite this year-on-year jump, the Australian Open still ranks as the least lucrative Grand Slam out of the four, although it hold significant importance as the launchpad for the season.

Below we have outlined what players stand to make at each stage of the tournament.

Australian Open Prize Money 2024

All figures are shown in USD, converted at the current rate of AUD$1 = USD$0.67.

Winners $2.08 million
Runners-up $1.15 million
Semi-finalists $662,735
Quarter-finalists $401,658
Fourth round $251,036
Third round $170,704
Second round $120,497
First round $80,331
Third round qualifying $43,512
Second round qualifying $29,521
First round qualifying $20,919

As mentioned, there has been a particular focus from Grand Slam organisers to better reward those lower down in the world rankings. Tennis has been self-critical of the lack of support for those floating around Slam contention, or those who regularly make the early rounds, and the Australian Open have listened.

The largest increase from 2023 for a single round comes for those in the first qualifying stage, with a 20 percent jump year-on-year.

Although the Australian Open carries the least prestige of the four Slams having been created nearly three decades after Wimbledon, the push from organisers to run concurrently with the prize money of the other three majors is clear to see.

Prize money in Melbourne has more than doubled since 2015, and quadrupled over the past 20 years.

With qualifiers already underway at Melbourne Park, those at the lower end of the field are already reaping the benefits of their tournament prize money. At the top end of the pile, single-season and all-time prize money record holder Novak Djokovic –  who is the warm favorite according to US sportsbooks –  is aiming to lift an 11th Australian Open title, while Aryna Sabalenka attempts to defend her one and only Slam to date.

You can find a full Australian Open picks and predictions preview by following the link.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From Tennis

Latest news

View all
Australian Open Tips
Tennis

LATEST 2024 Australian Open Outright Picks and Latest Odds For First Grand Slam of the Year

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 09 2024
paige lorenze
Tennis
Meet Paige Lorenze – See the Best Pics of the Girlfriend of Tennis Star Tommy Paul
Author image David Evans  •  Aug 01 2023

Paige Lorenze, a name that has been buzzing in the media, has been linked to several high-profile celebrities in the past, including Morgan Wallen and Armie Hammer. But the stunning…

Wimbledon
Tennis
Top 5 Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites For Wimbledon Betting
Author image Lee Astley  •  Jun 30 2023

Get the strawberries ready and prepare the cream. It’s nearly Wimbledon time again and you can enjoy it all the more when you use our recommended Wisconsin sports betting sites….

Wimbledon
Tennis
Top 5 Texas Sports Betting Sites For Wimbledon Betting
Author image Lee Astley  •  Jun 30 2023
Wimbledon
Tennis
Top 5 South Carolina Sports Betting Sites For Wimbledon Betting
Author image Lee Astley  •  Jun 30 2023
Wimbledon
Tennis
Top 5 North Carolina Sports Betting Sites For Wimbledon Betting
Author image Lee Astley  •  Jun 30 2023
Wimbledon
Tennis
Top 5 Montana Sports Betting Sites For Wimbledon Betting
Author image Lee Astley  •  Jun 30 2023
Arrow to top