Tennis

2024 Australian Open Day Six Picks and Predictions – Fritz and Gauff Leading American Revolution

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Australian Open Day Six Picks
Australian Open Day Six Picks

Third round matches get underway on Thursday (EST) and SportsLens are back with another handful of Australian Open Day Six picks and predictions, spotlighting America’s brightest hopes.

2024 Australian Open Day Six Picks

  • Coco Gauff vs Alycia Parks: Under 18.5 Games @ -120
  • Taylor Fritz vs Fabian Maroszan: Under 39 Games @ -113
$1000 Bonus For 2024 Australian Open T&Cs apply, 18+

T&Cs apply, 18+

 Claim Here

Australian Open Day Six Pick One: Gauff vs Parks Under 18.5 Games

2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff – who is the next-best behind the new ‘Big Three’ in women’s singles according to tennis betting sites – faces a second all-American match in a row.

Alycia Parks, who also hails from Gauff’s hometown of Atlanta, is featuring in her first ever Grand Slam third round meaning the pressure rests firmly on her opponent’s shoulders.

Pressure has done little to throw Gauff off course recently, as she comfortably dispatched of both of her challengers in straight sets. She can build on the success of 2023, where she collected her first WTA 500 and 1000 to accompany her maiden Grand Slam.

Although Parks has impressed, Gauff should have the power and mobility to end this match fairly quickly.

Australian Open Day Six Pick Two: Fritz vs Maroszan Under 39 Games

From one American to another, as Taylor Fritz continues his well-documented pursuit of a coveted Grand Slam to end the two-decade long wait for a US men’s singles winner.

With compatriot Frances Tiafoe already dropping out, it befalls to the US number one to lead the charge. Despite a rocky opening match where he was forced to five sets, he looked as comfortable as ever cruising to a straight sets victory against Hugo Gaston in the second round, dropping just four games in the process.

Hungarian number one Fabian Maroszan poses a tricky test – his hugely effective serve and willingness to stick deep to the baseline mirrors Fritz’s style, and this friction could make for an interesting battle.

Nevertheless, Fritz looked laser-focused in his second round match, and appears to be building on the success of his career-best Slam appearance towards the end of last year at the US Open.

With sustained pressure from the get-go, he can hope to give himself an extended rest by putting this to bed early.

NOTE: You can follow both of our Day Six picks using our Australian Open live stream guide.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From Tennis

Latest news

View all
Australian Open Live Stream
Tennis

LATEST How to Access an Australian Open Live Stream For EVERY Day of the Tournament

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 18 2024
Australian Open Day Five Picks
Tennis
2024 Australian Open Day Five Picks, Predictions and Odds
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 17 2024

With a 100% record across our predictions for days three and four, we are back with two more Australian Open Day Five picks. Australian Open Day Five Picks Jan-Lennard Struff…

Taylor Fritz Girlfriend
Tennis
Meet Taylor Fritz’s Girlfriend: Who is Morgan Riddle?
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 16 2024

Morgan Riddle, American tennis star Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend and social media influencer, has caught the eye after appearing on Netflix’s ‘Break Point’ documentary. Who is Taylor Fritz Girlfriend? – Morgan…

Tommy Paul Girlfriend
Tennis
Meet Paige Lorenze – See the Best Pics of the Girlfriend of Tennis Star Tommy Paul
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 16 2024
Australian Open Day Four Picks
Tennis
2024 Australian Open Day Four Picks, Predictions and Odds – Badosa and Etcheverry Among Our Selections
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 16 2024
Australian Open Day Three Picks
Tennis
2024 Australian Open Day Three Picks, Predictions & Odds – Zverev and Kokkinakis to Sail Through
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 15 2024
Aryna Sabalenka Net Worth
Tennis
Aryna Sabalenka Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsements: Australian Open Champion Boasts $20million Fortune
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 10 2024
Arrow to top