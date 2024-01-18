Third round matches get underway on Thursday (EST) and SportsLens are back with another handful of Australian Open Day Six picks and predictions, spotlighting America’s brightest hopes.

2024 Australian Open Day Six Picks

Coco Gauff vs Alycia Parks: Under 18.5 Games @ -120

Taylor Fritz vs Fabian Maroszan: Under 39 Games @ -113

Australian Open Day Six Pick One: Gauff vs Parks Under 18.5 Games

2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff – who is the next-best behind the new ‘Big Three’ in women’s singles according to tennis betting sites – faces a second all-American match in a row.

Alycia Parks, who also hails from Gauff’s hometown of Atlanta, is featuring in her first ever Grand Slam third round meaning the pressure rests firmly on her opponent’s shoulders.

Pressure has done little to throw Gauff off course recently, as she comfortably dispatched of both of her challengers in straight sets. She can build on the success of 2023, where she collected her first WTA 500 and 1000 to accompany her maiden Grand Slam.

Although Parks has impressed, Gauff should have the power and mobility to end this match fairly quickly.

Australian Open Day Six Pick Two: Fritz vs Maroszan Under 39 Games

From one American to another, as Taylor Fritz continues his well-documented pursuit of a coveted Grand Slam to end the two-decade long wait for a US men’s singles winner.

With compatriot Frances Tiafoe already dropping out, it befalls to the US number one to lead the charge. Despite a rocky opening match where he was forced to five sets, he looked as comfortable as ever cruising to a straight sets victory against Hugo Gaston in the second round, dropping just four games in the process.

Hungarian number one Fabian Maroszan poses a tricky test – his hugely effective serve and willingness to stick deep to the baseline mirrors Fritz’s style, and this friction could make for an interesting battle.

Nevertheless, Fritz looked laser-focused in his second round match, and appears to be building on the success of his career-best Slam appearance towards the end of last year at the US Open.

With sustained pressure from the get-go, he can hope to give himself an extended rest by putting this to bed early.

NOTE: You can follow both of our Day Six picks using our Australian Open live stream guide.