NFL

Dan Campbell Net Worth, Salary and Career Earnings: Former Player-Turned Lions Head Coach

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Dan Campbell Net Worth
Dan Campbell Net Worth

Heralded as a transformative figure for a team down on their luck, this weekend’s NFC Championship game is the culmination of a ferocious re-build by Detroit’s coach. Join us as we take an in-depth look at the career earnings and current salary that have contributed to Dan Campbell’s net worth as Lions head coach.

Dan Campbell Background and Career Honors

Dan Campbell, who is perhaps best remembered by those of a certain age for having a playing career plagued by injuries, has more than made up for it as a coach.

A Super Bowl champ for New Orleans in 2009 who never received a ring for being on injury reserve, his 10-year career was largely spent as a tight end featuring for the Saints, Giants, Cowboys, and of course his current employers, the Lions.

Immediately after sitting out the entirety of the Saints’ Super Bowl-winning season, he was picked up by the Miami Dolphins as a coaching intern, eventually graduating to tight ends coach a year later. Prior to his departure in 2016, he got his first taste of being a head coach after taking up the mantle as interim head honcho for a year.

A four-year stint followed as New Orleans’ assistant coach to Sean Payton before being named head coach of the Lions in January of 2021. Famously, he gave a fighting speech to Detroit, promising his team would be the embodiment of the city’s spirit after five years straight years without a postseason appearance.

He said: “This team is going to take on the identity of this city, and this city’s been down and it’s found a way to get up. This team’s going to be built on, we’re going to kick you in the teeth….We’re gonna get knocked down and on the way up, we’re going to bite a kneecap off….Before long we’re going to be the last one standing. Any loss that we take, we’re going to feel the full pain from it and not be numb to it.”

A horror first season saw them go 3-13-1, but fortunes started to turn mid-way through the 2022 season as a 1-6 start was corrected by a startling end-of-season finish, eventually recording a 9-8 record; their first winning season since 2017.

Of course, this year has been springboard for which Dan Campbell and the Lions can hope to build on, and it is certainly not over yet. After tying the franchise record with a 12-5 finish, they subsequently won their first playoff game in over three decades against the Chargers, which was then added to in the Divisional round against Tampa Bay.

Not since the aforementioned season in 1991 have they reached the NFC Championship game, and Sunday’s road trip to Santa Clara is a momentous occasion for the city of Detroit.

Although San Francisco are firmly favored by NFL betting sites, the Lions’ underdog mentality has seen them bulldoze some formidable challenges this year.

It has also led to many leaning on the side of value in the latest NFC Championship public betting figures, as the Lions enter as +7 underdogs.

Dan Campbell Salary and Career Earnings

According to Sportrac, Dan Campbell’s salary totalled $8.9m across his 10 years as a player in the NFL, along with just over $4m in signing-on bonuses.

Fast-forward to now as head coach of the Lions, Campbell is believed to earn in the region of $4m per-season. This follows a $1.5m-a-year contract as assistant coach for the Saints, where he spent four years.

Dan Campbell Net Worth

According to Sportskeeda, his total career earnings and current head coaching salary in Detroit have seen Dan Campbell’s net worth reach $3.5m as of 2024.

Campbell is set to earn $40m across his six-year deal with the Lions, so expect this figure to increase. Although his salary pales in comparison to some of the highest paid coaches in the NFL, bonuses and performance add-ons galore are likely to follow an-already historic year for Detroit.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Dan Campbell Net Worth
NFL

LATEST Dan Campbell Net Worth, Salary and Career Earnings: Former Player-Turned Lions Head Coach

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 27 2024
rsz jason kelce celebrates 1
NFL
NFL Odds: Will Jason Kelce Be Seen Shirtless This Weekend?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 26 2024

There are a multitude of wagering options available for NFL Championship Sunday at BetOnline. There are of course the usual spreads and player proposition bets, and the list is extensive…

rsz imengineprodsrpnavigacloud
NFL
NFL: Jared Goff Is 0-5 In His Last 5 Starts Against The 49ers
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 26 2024

The Detroit Lions are in unchartered territory when it comes to the history of their franchise. On Sunday, they will take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship…

rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn10
NFL
NFL: Brandon Staley To Interview With Packers, Dolphins For Coordinator Job
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 26 2024
rsz 6591bdefa4d1e
NFL
Odell Beckham Jr. Earned $428,000 Per Catch During The 2023 NFL Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 26 2024
USATSI 22340282 168397130 lowres 1
NFL
George Kittle Player Prop Best Bets vs Lions – NFC Championship Betting
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 26 2024
rsz mark andrews playoff status
NFL
NFL: Mark Andrews Provides Another Boost To The Ravens’ Offense
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 26 2024
Arrow to top