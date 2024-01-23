As the weekend’s final looms ever larger, see our Australian Open Day 11 picks, predictions and best bets as the quarter-finals conclude.

2024 Australian Open Day 11 Picks

Daniil Medvedev vs Hubert Hurkacz: Over 40 Games @ -120

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev: Alcaraz to Win in Straight Sets @ +137

Australian Open Day 11 Pick One: Medvedev vs Hurkacz Over 40 Games

Daniil Medvedev knows what it takes to reach a final in Melbourne having finished runner-up here twice. The Russian was our original Australian Open outright pick prior to the start of the tournament, and he continues to endure the considerable challenges thrown at him.

It certainly has not been easy for him getting to this stage, being forced to claw back the momentum when it looked as if he may be heading home. In fact, there has only been one match along the way that has seen him win in straight sets.

Against Hubert Hurkacz – a man he lost to in their only Grand Slam meeting at Wimbledon – he faces an opponent with an equally iron-clad service game. Although his own run to the final eight has been somewhat fortuitous, the ninth seed will be expected to take at least a set off Medvedev, and this is match that has all the makings of a marathon slog for a place in the semi-final.

Australian Open Day 11 Pick Two: Alcaraz to Win in Straight Sets

This has the potential to be one of the defining matches of the round, as number four seed Alexander Zverev – who features in his 11th Grand Slam quarter-final – attempts to topple Carlos Alcaraz who remains tennis betting sites‘ second-favorite.

Although Zverev has shown he simply can not be counted out when the going gets tough, this is an entirely different test altogether. The German was taken to five sets by both Lukas Klein and most recently Cameron Norrie in round four, meaning his on-court time throughout the tournament totals 14 hours.

Carlos Alcaraz is going NUCLEAR 🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/EEq6EXIa0x — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) January 22, 2024



This is likely to play a part in our pick for this match, as an unrelenting Carlos Alcaraz – who for reference has raced through matches having spent just nine hours on court – lays down another warning.

His level against Miomir Kecmanovic last time out was that of a man who is eyeing a third Grand Slam at the age of 20 – it is difficult to see who has the capacity to stop him, bar Novak Djokovic.

