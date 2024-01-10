For the first time ever, the tennis season curtain raiser will be a 15-day tournament, starting on Sunday 14th January. To ensure you don’t miss a beat over the course of 2024’s first Grand Slam, this article will run through how to access an Australian Open live stream for free.

How to Access Australian Open Live Stream

The stage is set in Melbourne for this year’s opening Grand Slam, with first round matches commencing on Sunday 14th January.

Each game can be followed along live using BetOnline – one of the leading US sportsbooks – who have streaming capabilities for a host of sports.

To ensure you get set up ahead of this weekend’s start date, just follow the steps below to begin familiarising yourself with BetOnline.

Sign Up

Becoming an account holder at BetOnline is easy – just click the link below and input a few details. This should take just a few minutes.

Deposit

In order to become eligible to watch BetOnline’s live streams, you must first make a deposit as a new customer.

Watch Australian Open Live Stream

Now that you are set up, you can begin flicking through all the available tennis matches on BetOnline.

Just navigate to the ‘tennis’ tab using their main menu, click on the Australian Open button, and select your chosen game. Here you can access a seamless Australian Open live stream for both the women’s and men’s singles.

BetOnline, being a tennis betting site, have all the latest odds, in-play live betting and match specials available to compliment your viewing.

You can find our Australian Open picks and predictions in our comprehensive preview by clicking the link.

AO 2023 Champions return to Rod Laver Arena to defend their crowns 👑 pic.twitter.com/GKegsvSNfE — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 10, 2024

What Time Do Australian Open Games Start?

As mentioned, the tournament begins on a Sunday for the first time ever to better accommodate the flurry of first round matches. This follows complaints from players and camps of late finishes, which have been a common theme in recent editions.

Day sessions at this year’s Australian Open are set to begin at 11am Melbourne time, which in the US, is 19:00 EST.

As for the evening sessions, die hard fans will have to wake themselves up particularly early to catch the first games, which begin around 03:00 EST.