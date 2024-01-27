As Jannick Sinner and Daniel Medvedev prepare to do battle in Melbourne for the first Grand Slam prize of 2024, we show you how to access an Australian Open final live stream.

How to Access an Australian Open Final Live Stream

Ahead of Sunday’s first Grand Slam final of the year, you can follow along the action free of charge as we show you how to access a Sinner vs Medvedev live stream.

BetOnline – one of the leading US sportsbooks – allow its players to access live streams for a host of sports, with tennis no exception.

By following the short guide below, get set up ahead of the early hours of Sunday morning (US time).

Make a BetOnline Account

In order to access the Australian Open final live stream on their site, you must first become a BetOnline account holder. You can click the link below to fill in your details.

Make a First Deposit

In order to become eligible to watch BetOnline’s live streams, you must first make a deposit as a new customer.

Watch Australian Open Final Live Stream

From here, you can begin watching the men’s final live on Sunday morning.

BetOnline are one of SportsLens’ top picks for tennis betting sites, so if you are partial to a wager or two, there are plenty of options to explore alongside your men’s final viewing – particularly in the case of in-play live betting that can be undertaken whilst simultaneously watching the match.

The final pits a now-three-time Australian Open finalist against a 22-year-old featuring in maiden Grand Slam. With what is expected to be one of the most intriguing Grand Slam finals in recent years, see some of the betting options you can find on BetOnline, all of which can be combined for parlay betting.

First set winner

Over/Under games

Moneyline winner

Correct score

When Does the Australian Open Men’s Final Start?

Unfortunately for viewers in the US, you will be forced to prove yourself as a true, die-hard tennis fan.

Daniil Medvedev and Jannick Sinner are set to take to the Rod Laver Arena at around 3:30 am ET on Sunday 27th January.