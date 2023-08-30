NFL

The Bills signed Germain Ifedi to their 53-man roster as veteran depth for the offensive line

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Germian Ifedi Falcons pic
Germian Ifedi Falcons pic

This season, the Buffalo Bills have Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown as their starting tackles. Backup Brandon Shell retired and their depth at tackle quickly was unfavorable. On Wednesday, reports said that the Bills had veteran Germain Ifedi in for a visit. 

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that the Bills were signing Ifedi to their 53-man roster for the 2023 season. Ifedi played in all 17 games for the Atlanta Falcons last season but made zero starts. He was with Detroit for the preseason. However, the 29-year-old did not make their roster. Buffalo’s GM Brandon Beane acted quickly by signing Ifedi as veteran depth this season.

Germain Ifedi will be playing for his fourth team in the last five seasons as a member of the Bills in 2023


In the 2016 NFL Draft, Germain Ifedi was taken 31st overall by the Seattle Seahawks. He started his career at RG for the Seahawks and made 13 starts as a rookie. Over his next three seasons with Seattle, Ifedi was moved to RT and made another 47 starts. After that, Idefi signed with Chicago in 2020 and played two seasons for them. The Texas A&M alumni started all 23 games he played in for the Bears.

Last season, Ifedi was with the Falcons. He was limited to only a handful of snaps, but did appear in 72 special teams snaps in 2022. The 29-year-old was with the Detroit Lions during the preseason. Ifedi was cut by the Lions on August 27th and didn’t have to wait long for a new team. His seven-year career in the NFL has proven that he’s a reliable backup that can be plugged into the starting lineup if needed.


Brandon Beane wanted at least one reliable vet for depth at tackle this season. They thought Brandon Shell would play that role for them, but he unexpectedly retired about two weeks ago. Ryan Van Demark and Alec Anderson were the backups for Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown. Germain Ifedi is a proven player compared to Van Demark and Anderson. Buffalo hopes Dawkins and Brown stay healthy so that they don’t have to turn to a backup for a large portion of the season.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Germian Ifedi Falcons pic
NFL

LATEST The Bills signed Germain Ifedi to their 53-man roster as veteran depth for the offensive line

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  45min
rsz fos pm 22 1222 nfl google sunday ticket
NFL
How to Bet On NFL 2023/24 in ANY US State | Top 5 USA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h

You can bet on the new NFL 2023/24 season by joining up with the top 5 USA sports betting sites featured below that will allow you to bet throughout the…

SUPER BOWL
NFL
BetOnline NFL Bonus Gives You $1000 In Free Bets For 2023/24 Season
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h

The BetOnline NFL bonus gives you $1,000 in free bets for the 2023/24 season. This 50% deposit welcome offer is then available to use on any NFL football market over…

rsz 12346635540
NFL
Detroit Lions Schedule: 3 Key Games To Watch In 2023
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  20h
nbcsports.brightspotcdn
NFL
New Orleans Saints Depth Chart: Veteran Jaylon Smith Released
Author image Owen Jones  •  20h
rsz von miller out for year bills super bowl hopes take massive hit
NFL
Buffalo Bills Depth Chart: Von Miller Will Miss First 4 Weeks Of 2023
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  22h
Jalen Reagor Vikings pic
NFL
Could the Vikings trade Jalen Reagor before the 53-man roster deadline at 4:00 pm EST?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  22h
Arrow to top