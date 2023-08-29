The Buffalo Bills brought in Von Miller last offseason in hopes that he would be one of the difference makers that could help lead them to a Super Bowl. Unfortunately, Miller lasted just 11 games before tearing his ACL in a Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions, putting him on the shelf for the rest of the season.

Buffalo Bills Will Be Without Von Miller For First 4 Weeks

Buffalo is leaving Von Miller on the Physically Unable to Perform List past Tuesday’s 4 pm ET deadline, which means he is ineligible to be active during the first four games of the season. pic.twitter.com/BCBl8FGiFk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2023

The Bills would go on to lose in the divisional round of the playoffs without the aid of Miller.

There were lingering questions about whether he would ever be the same. Miller spent a majority of his career being one of the premier pass rushers in the NFL, notching double-digit sacks in every healthy season for 8 straight years. Much of his world-class talent comes from his burst off of the line of scrimmage, which is something that an ACL tear can affect greatly.

And then comes the issue of his age. Von Miller is now 33 years old, an age that is on the higher side for elite pass rushers. A linebacker recovering from an ACL issue is one thing, but doing so in your mid-30s can prove to be even more difficult.

It has for Miller. It was announced on Tuesday that the Bills would start the season with Miller on the PUP list, keeping him out of the lineup for at least the first four weeks of the season. The announcement is a disappointment for Miller, who had hoped to be ready for the start of the year after working tirelessly in the offseason, but he is apparently not yet fully recovered.

Floyd Should Step In And Step Up

Von Miller will be out the first four games of the season as he recovers from his torn ACL, per @Rapsheet He’ll start the season on the reserve/PUP list pic.twitter.com/DCpniVQq5p — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 29, 2023

The newly-acquired Leonard Floyd is listed as Miller’s backup on Buffalo’s depth chart, who has had 9+ sacks in each of the last three seasons. Greg Rousseau and AJ Epensa were among the top-3 in sacks on the Bills roster last year, and they’ll do their best to pick up any slack left in Miller’s absence.

Week 5 will be the earliest that Von Miller is eligible to return to action. The Bills will take on the Jaguars that week in London. He’ll miss games against the Jets, Raiders, Commanders, and Dolphins.

