Seahawks Linebacker Jordyn Brooks Passes Physical And Off PUP

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks has passed his physical and has been taking off the PUP list after suffering a torn ACL last season.

Jordyn Brooks was a first-round draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has been highly regarded for his athleticism, versatility, and football IQ. His skill set has the potential to significantly bolster the Seahawks’ defense and add depth to their linebacker corps. As a young player with immense promise, his return to active status is a positive sign for the team’s prospects as they prepare for the upcoming season. The Seahawks declined his fifth year option, however, and is entering a contract year.

The Seattle Seahawks are likely in a two horse race in the NFC West with them and San Francisco fighting for that top spot. However, the Seattle Seahawks are +200 to win the NFC West according to Washington sportsbooks.

The Seahawks and Brooks remain focused on the larger goal – contributing to the team’s success on the football field. The next steps for Jordyn Brooks include fully integrating into team practices, getting back into game shape, and reacquainting himself with the defensive schemes and strategies. The coaching staff, however, will likely take a cautious approach. The staff will ensure that Brooks is brought back into the fold gradually and safely.

As Seahawks fans eagerly await Jordyn Brooks’ return to action, his activation off the PUP list is a promising sign of things to come. His presence on the field could prove to be a game-changer for the team’s defense. Brooks is a key defensive asset to the team. This defense might be underrated going into the season as their secondary continues to improve.