Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis is finally here as the two fighters meet in the center of the octagon on Saturday night at UFC 297. Both fighters are expected to earn lucrative purses for the bout, but just what is the Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis prize money?

Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis Prize Money

The anticipation is palpable for Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis this weekend as UFC 297 takes centre stage. This huge UFC 297 pay-per-view event goes down from the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario on Saturday night.

Over 18,500 UFC fans are expected to be packed into the rapturous Scotiabank Arena to witness this compelling main event in Canada. Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis takes centre stage in the main event, with several high-class fights on the undercard too.

The best offshore sportsbooks have priced ‘Tarzan’ as the slight betting favorite at odds of -125. ‘Stillknocks’ is seemingly the +110 underdog with the best UFC sportsbooks. Both men are expected to make huge sums of money for this fight, given the calibre of their resumés.

In total, Sean Strickland has earned a reported $3 million+ in his MMA career. That figure is likely going to surpass $4 million this weekend, with an expected fight purse of around $542k for the reigning champion at a minimum. Should he retain his title, ‘Tarzan’ will receive over $1 million.

Sean Strickland’s biggest purses to date came in his last bout with Israel Adesanya. He earned over $1.38 million last time out when winning the UFC Middleweight Title at the first time of asking. This huge purse is because he defeated the great Adesanya, as well as there being a huge number of PPV’s bought.

In the opposite corner, Dricus du Plessis is set to receive the biggest of his career. The 30-year-old South African will make a minimum of $382,000, which is over $150k more than what he earned for the Robert Whittaker fight last time out at UFC 290.

How Much Will The Strickland vs du Plessis Winner Make?

Well, the answer to that question entirely depends on who wins the fight. Both men are expected to receive an individual fight purse, so depending on which man has their hand raised will determine how much the winner receives.

The winner of the bout will likely receive an additional purse on top of what they are already expected to take home. This is due to there being several UFC bonuses up for grabs. Do not be surprised if in the aftermath of the fight it is reported that the winner has earned far more than their original base purse states.

Should Dricus du Plessis win, he will definitely receive a career-high purse, given the fact he would then be the new UFC middleweight king. Similarly, if the champion Sean Strickland gets his hand raised, he will likely receive an additional purse on top of his base salary and cut of the gate/PPV sales.

In Saturday’s main event, Sean Strickland is the -125 favorite to win the fight with the best offshore sportsbooks. This come as no surprise given that he comprehensively beat the great Israel Adesanya last time out to win the UFC Middleweight Title.

A lot of UFC bettors will of course fancy Dricus du Plessis as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +110 with the best US sportsbooks to pull off the upset and become the 185-pound world champion at the first time of asking.

Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis – UFC 297 Event Info

🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis

UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis 📊 Records: Strickland (28-5, 11 KO’s) | du Plessis (20-2, 9 KO’s)

Strickland (28-5, 11 KO’s) | du Plessis (20-2, 9 KO’s) 📅 Date: January 20, 2024

January 20, 2024 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:45 PM EST

Approx. 11:45 PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Middleweight Title

UFC Middleweight Title 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV

US: ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada 🎲 Fight Odds: Strickland -125 | du Plessis +110