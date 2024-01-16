UFC

UFC 297 Prize Money: How Much Money Will The Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis Winner Make?

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Sean Strickland UFC photo IMAGN3
Sean Strickland UFC photo IMAGN3

Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis is finally here as the two fighters meet in the center of the octagon on Saturday night at UFC 297. Both fighters are expected to earn lucrative purses for the bout, but just what is the Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis prize money?

Tuning into a free UFC 297 live stream courtesy of BetOnline is the best option for UFC fans wanting to watch this compelling bout totally free of charge. Alternatively watch a Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis live stream specifically for the main event.

Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis Prize Money

The anticipation is palpable for Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis this weekend as UFC 297 takes centre stage. This huge UFC 297 pay-per-view event goes down from the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario on Saturday night.

Over 18,500 UFC fans are expected to be packed into the rapturous Scotiabank Arena to witness this compelling main event in Canada. Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis takes centre stage in the main event, with several high-class fights on the undercard too.

The best offshore sportsbooks have priced ‘Tarzan’ as the slight betting favorite at odds of -125. ‘Stillknocks’ is seemingly the +110 underdog with the best UFC sportsbooks. Both men are expected to make huge sums of money for this fight, given the calibre of their resumés.

In total, Sean Strickland has earned a reported $3 million+ in his MMA career. That figure is likely going to surpass $4 million this weekend, with an expected fight purse of around $542k for the reigning champion at a minimum. Should he retain his title, ‘Tarzan’ will receive over $1 million.

Sean Strickland’s biggest purses to date came in his last bout with Israel Adesanya. He earned over $1.38 million last time out when winning the UFC Middleweight Title at the first time of asking. This huge purse is because he defeated the great Adesanya, as well as there being a huge number of PPV’s bought.

In the opposite corner, Dricus du Plessis is set to receive the biggest of his career. The 30-year-old South African will make a minimum of $382,000, which is over $150k more than what he earned for the Robert Whittaker fight last time out at UFC 290.

How Much Will The Strickland vs du Plessis Winner Make?

Well, the answer to that question entirely depends on who wins the fight. Both men are expected to receive an individual fight purse, so depending on which man has their hand raised will determine how much the winner receives.

The winner of the bout will likely receive an additional purse on top of what they are already expected to take home. This is due to there being several UFC bonuses up for grabs. Do not be surprised if in the aftermath of the fight it is reported that the winner has earned far more than their original base purse states.

Should Dricus du Plessis win, he will definitely receive a career-high purse, given the fact he would then be the new UFC middleweight king. Similarly, if the champion Sean Strickland gets his hand raised, he will likely receive an additional purse on top of his base salary and cut of the gate/PPV sales.

In Saturday’s main event, Sean Strickland is the -125 favorite to win the fight with the best offshore sportsbooks. This come as no surprise given that he comprehensively beat the great Israel Adesanya last time out to win the UFC Middleweight Title.

A lot of UFC bettors will of course fancy Dricus du Plessis as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +110 with the best US sportsbooks to pull off the upset and become the 185-pound world champion at the first time of asking.

Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis – UFC 297 Event Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis
  • 📊 Records: Strickland (28-5, 11 KO’s) | du Plessis (20-2, 9 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: January 20, 2024
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:45 PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Middleweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV
  •  🏟  Venue: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Strickland -125 | du Plessis +110
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Dricus Du Plessis UFC photo IMAGN2
UFC

LATEST Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis Live Stream – How To Watch UFC 297 For Free

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 16 2024
Sean Strickland UFC photo IMAGN
UFC
Are There Any Belts On The Line In The Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis Fight At UFC 297?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 16 2024

Ahead of the Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis clash on Saturday night at UFC 297, fans want to know if there are any world title belts on the line….

Dricus Du Plessis UFC photo IMAGN11
UFC
What Is The UFC 297 Pay-Per-View Price For Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 16 2024

Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis goes down in the main event at UFC 297 this weekend form the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada. UFC fans can watch this highly anticipated UFC…

Dricus Du Plessis UFC photo IMAGN10
UFC
Dricus du Plessis Record: ‘Stillknocks’ Boasts 20-2 Resumé With 9 KO’s & Six UFC Triumphs
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 15 2024
Dricus Du Plessis UFC photo IMAGN12
UFC
Who Is Dricus du Plessis’ Girlfriend? Is The UFC Middleweight Contender Currently In A Relationship Or Dating?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 15 2024
Dricus Du Plessis UFC photo IMAGN
UFC
Dricus du Plessis Net Worth, Career Earnings, Biggest UFC Fight Purse & Endorsements: Du Plessis Boasts $1 Million Fortune
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 15 2024
Sean Strickland UFC 3
UFC
Who Is Sean Strickland’s Girlfriend? Is The UFC Middleweight Champion Currently Dating Anyone?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 15 2024
Arrow to top