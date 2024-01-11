Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis headlines this stellar UFC 297 pay-per-view card for the UFC Middleweight Title. The fight goes down on Saturday, January 20 from the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario – but just how much are UFC 297 tickets to buy exactly?

How Much Do UFC 297 Tickets Cost?

The Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada takes centre stage as the UFC are in town for their latest numbered card. UFC 297 sees two UFC Title fights – with the middleweight belt on the line in the main event for Strickland vs du Plessis and the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title up for grabs for Raquel Pennington vs Mayra Bueno Silva too.

The 185-pound bout between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis course headlines UFC 297, with plenty of stellar fights too on the undercard including some big names. These include the likes of Neil Magny, Marc-André Barriault, Mike Mallott and Arnold Allen to name but a few.

The Scotiabank Arena has a rough capacity of 19,800, with ticket prices ranging from low to high. Tickets for UFC 297 in fact range from as little as CA $345,50 ($258), right up to as much as CA $8,614.88 ($6,433).

The cheapest $258 tickets for UFC 297 are of course the furthest away from the octagon, up at the top of the arena, quite far away from the action. The most expensive tickets are the inner octagon-side ones, which are priced at a maximum of $6,433.

These ticket prices are rather expensive, which is one huge criticism of the UFC. Their ticket prices are extortionate, even compared to the average price of PPV boxing tickets. The average price for UFC 297 tickets in Toronto, Ontario on Saturday, January 13 equates to roughly $910.

There are of course various different sections in the arena, and the price of a UFC 297 ticket depends on where your seat is situated inside the Scotiabank Arena.

How Does The Price Compare To Previous UFC Pay-Per-View’s?

These ticket prices are pretty expensive by the UFC’s standards. However, you could argue that the UFC are such a big brand in MMA now that they can charge more or less whatever price they want. Not to mention the fact that this is their first PPV card of 2024 and incudes two title fights.

Ticket prices for standard UFC Fight Night cards range from around $120 dollars, up to $2,500. This is of course far less than UFC pay-per-view ticket prices, but is still quite expensive if you are a fan wanting to watch UFC as a hobby. UFC President Dana White is certainly making a fortune through ticket sales.

Prior to the UFC 297 main event, Sean Strickland is the -125 betting favorite with the best UFC betting sites. Dricus du Plessis on the other hand goes into the bout as the +120 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks.

