UFC

UFC 297 Live Stream – How To Watch UFC 297 With BetOnline’s FREE Live Streaming Service

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Sean Strickland UFC 2 1
Sean Strickland UFC 2 1

With UFC 297 almost upon us, we thought it best to put together this short guide, explaining how you can access a UFC 297 live stream for free ahead of the first UFC pay-per-view bumper card from the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

In order to ensure you don’t miss any of the UFC 297 action, headlined by Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis, we will run you through all the viewing options you have in the comfort of your own home, or on the move.

Watch UFC 297 LIVE with BetOnline Available In ALL US States. 18+, T&Cs Apply

Available In ALL US States. 18+, T&Cs Apply

 Watch UFC 297 Live Stream Now

How To Access Your UFC 297 Live Stream For Free

With so many UFC pay-per-view shows now on a regular basis, it can be quite an arduous and expensive task to watch all of the big fights. This weekend is no different, with the UFC 297 numbered card costing fans additional cash in the US if they wish to tune in.

Fear not, for our UFC sportsbook pick for UFC 297, BetOnline, combines the convenience of online wagering with seamless live streaming. This means that you can watch all of the action from the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, without worrying about forking out extra dollars.

With a loaded range of betting markets to choose from for all of the UFC 297 fights, now is also the optimal time to make the most of BetOnline’s $1,000 welcome offer for new players.

This includes the main event as well as all of the undercard fights – with BetOnline, one of the best sports betting apps, making your UFC 297 betting experience that bit better.

This means that although UFC 297 is a pay-per-view event in America on ESPN+ PPV, you won’t have to spend a dollar to watch it if you sign-up with BetOnline’s sportsbook today. What’s not to like about BetOnline’s UFC 297 live streaming offer?

How To Claim Your BetOnline 50% Bonus ($1,000):

  1. Join BetOnline here
  2. Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus ($1,000)
  3. Place your bets and choose your selected UFC 297 live stream for FREE

Why Bet With BetOnline?

  • 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 when signed-up
  • 25% sports reload business
  • Vast UFC 297 markets for all the big events
  • Existing customer offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&Cs apply
Watch UFC 297 LIVE with BetOnline Available In ALL US States. 18+, T&Cs Apply

Available In ALL US States. 18+, T&Cs Apply

 Watch UFC 297 Live Stream Now

Why Choose BetOnline For UFC 297 Live Streaming?

  • Free UFC 297 Live Streaming
  • Unbeatable Bonuses: Make use of one of the most generous offerings among online operators, with a bonus of up to $1,000 up for grabs.
  • Live Betting: Alongside live-steaming capabilities, BetOnline will allow users to seamlessly place in-play wagers whilst watching the action unfold.
  • Flexible Payment Options: Wide variety of payment options, with everything from popular cryptocurrencies to traditional credit and debit cards.
  • No KYC Checks: Confidentiality remains a priority at BetOnline, meaning the sign-up process is as easy as having an email and a password.
  • Bet On UFC Props: Access UFC 297 prop markets, which aren’t available through traditional sites.

Moneyline Betting Odds For UFC 297 Main Card

Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis

  • Sean Strickland @ -125
  • Dricus du Plessis @ +110

Raquel Pennington vs Mayra Bueno Silva

  • Raquel Pennington @ +145
  • Mayra Bueno Silva @ -170

Neil Magny vs Mike Malott

  • Neil Magny @ +245
  • Mike Malott @ -290

Chris Curtis vs Marc-André Barriault

  • Chris Curtis @ -160
  • Marc-André Barriault @ +140

Arnold Allen vs Movsar Evloev

  • Arnold Allen @ +145
  • Movsar Evloev @ -170
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Sean Strickland UFC 3
UFC

LATEST When Is UFC 297? Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 11 2024
Sean Strickland UFC 2 1
UFC
UFC 297 Live Stream – How To Watch UFC 297 With BetOnline’s FREE Live Streaming Service
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 11 2024

With UFC 297 almost upon us, we thought it best to put together this short guide, explaining how you can access a UFC 297 live stream for free ahead of…

Bo NIckal - New UFC Fighters - (photo@: IMAGN)
UFC
Ones To Watch: 5 New UFC Fighters To Keep An Eye On In 2024 With The Potential Of Becoming UFC Champion
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 11 2024

Signing for the UFC is like reaching the Champions League for MMA fighters. In this feature we take an in-depth look at five new UFC fighters to keep an eye…

mcgregor chandler
UFC
UFC 300 Rumors: Who Will Fight At UFC 300 On April 14 In Las Vegas?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 11 2024
Tyron Woodley MMA UFC
UFC
MMA Twitter Reacts To Former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley’s Sex Tape Leak
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 02 2024
UFC Bonuses - UFC Prize Money
UFC
UFC 297 Bonus Awards: How Much Additional Money Can Each Fighter Earn In UFC Bonuses?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 29 2023
Josh Emmett KO vs Bryce Mitchell - UFC 296
UFC
Best UFC Knockouts 2023: Who Secured The Best Knockout Of The Year In The UFC?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 28 2023
Arrow to top