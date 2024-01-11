UFC

When Is UFC 297? Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Sean Strickland UFC 3
Sean Strickland UFC 3

UFC 297 is the first big pay-per-view UFC event of 2024, headlined by Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis for the UFC Middleweight Title. Here is everything you need to know about the UFC 297 event, including the date, venue, US start time and the full fight card.

Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis – UFC 297 Event Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis
  • 📊 Records: Strickland (28-5, 11 KO’s) | du Plessis (20-2, 9 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: January 20, 2024
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:45 PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Middleweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV
  •  🏟  Venue: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Strickland -125 | du Plessis +110

Above is everything you need to know about the Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis fight on Saturday, January 20. The bout is the headline attraction at UFC 297 from the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The fight is an five round contest and will have the UFC Middleweight Title on the line.

Sean Strickland goes into the UFC 297 main event as the marginal betting favorite with the best UFC betting sites. This means that Dricus du Plessis is of course the slight betting underdog with sports betting apps for this highly anticipated 185-pound UFC title fight from Toronto.

Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis: UFC 297 Start Time

TV channel (US): If you are an ESPN+ subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling UFC Middleweight Title clash live from the Scotiabank Arena on ESPN+ PPV.

This is provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the $79.99 UFC 297 pay-per-view price. The Strickland vs du Plessis fight will likely get underway at approx. 11:45pm EST.

Alternatively, you can tune in and watch a UFC 297 live stream for free, which has got you covered for all of the fights on the card thanks to BetOnline.

Strickland vs du Plessis: UFC 297 Full Card

Here is the full undercard of fights at the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Saturday, January 20 at UFC 297. The UFC Middleweight Title is on the line in the Strickland vs du Plessis main event, with the vacant UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title on the line for the Pennington vs Silva co-main.

The rest of the main card and prelims includes some incredible fights that could have title implications going forward, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)
Sean Strickland (c) vs Dricus du Plessis Middleweight 5
Raquel Pennington vs Mayra Bueno Silva Women’s Bantamweight 5
Neil Magny vs Mike Malott Welterweight 3
Chris Curtis vs Marc-André Barriault Middleweight 3
Arnold Allen vs Movsar Evloev Featherweight 3
Preliminary Card (ESPN+)
Brad Katona vs Garrett Arnfield Bantamweight 3
Charles Jourdain vs Sean Woodson Featherweight 3
Serhiy Sidey vs Ramon Taveras Bantamweight 3
Gillian Robertson vs Polyana Viana Women’s Strawweight 3
Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass)
Yohan Lainesse vs Sam Patterson Welterweight 3
Jasmine Jasudavicius vs Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight 3
Malcolm Gordon vs Jimmy Flick Flyweight 3
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Sean Strickland UFC 3
UFC

LATEST When Is UFC 297? Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 11 2024
Sean Strickland UFC 2 1
UFC
UFC 297 Live Stream – How To Watch UFC 297 With BetOnline’s FREE Live Streaming Service
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 11 2024

With UFC 297 almost upon us, we thought it best to put together this short guide, explaining how you can access a UFC 297 live stream for free ahead of…

Bo NIckal - New UFC Fighters - (photo@: IMAGN)
UFC
Ones To Watch: 5 New UFC Fighters To Keep An Eye On In 2024 With The Potential Of Becoming UFC Champion
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 11 2024

Signing for the UFC is like reaching the Champions League for MMA fighters. In this feature we take an in-depth look at five new UFC fighters to keep an eye…

mcgregor chandler
UFC
UFC 300 Rumors: Who Will Fight At UFC 300 On April 14 In Las Vegas?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 11 2024
Tyron Woodley MMA UFC
UFC
MMA Twitter Reacts To Former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley’s Sex Tape Leak
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 02 2024
UFC Bonuses - UFC Prize Money
UFC
UFC 297 Bonus Awards: How Much Additional Money Can Each Fighter Earn In UFC Bonuses?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 29 2023
Josh Emmett KO vs Bryce Mitchell - UFC 296
UFC
Best UFC Knockouts 2023: Who Secured The Best Knockout Of The Year In The UFC?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 28 2023
Arrow to top