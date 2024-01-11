UFC 297 is the first big pay-per-view UFC event of 2024, headlined by Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis for the UFC Middleweight Title. Here is everything you need to know about the UFC 297 event, including the date, venue, US start time and the full fight card.

Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis – UFC 297 Event Info

🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis

UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis 📊 Records: Strickland (28-5, 11 KO’s) | du Plessis (20-2, 9 KO’s)

Strickland (28-5, 11 KO’s) | du Plessis (20-2, 9 KO’s) 📅 Date: January 20, 2024

January 20, 2024 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:45 PM EST

Approx. 11:45 PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Middleweight Title

UFC Middleweight Title 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV

US: ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada 🎲 Fight Odds: Strickland -125 | du Plessis +110

Above is everything you need to know about the Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis fight on Saturday, January 20. The bout is the headline attraction at UFC 297 from the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The fight is an five round contest and will have the UFC Middleweight Title on the line.

Sean Strickland goes into the UFC 297 main event as the marginal betting favorite with the best UFC betting sites. This means that Dricus du Plessis is of course the slight betting underdog with sports betting apps for this highly anticipated 185-pound UFC title fight from Toronto.

Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis: UFC 297 Start Time

TV channel (US): If you are an ESPN+ subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling UFC Middleweight Title clash live from the Scotiabank Arena on ESPN+ PPV.

This is provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the $79.99 UFC 297 pay-per-view price. The Strickland vs du Plessis fight will likely get underway at approx. 11:45pm EST.

Alternatively, you can tune in and watch a UFC 297 live stream for free, which has got you covered for all of the fights on the card thanks to BetOnline.

Strickland vs du Plessis: UFC 297 Full Card

Here is the full undercard of fights at the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Saturday, January 20 at UFC 297. The UFC Middleweight Title is on the line in the Strickland vs du Plessis main event, with the vacant UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title on the line for the Pennington vs Silva co-main.

The rest of the main card and prelims includes some incredible fights that could have title implications going forward, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (ESPN+ PPV) Sean Strickland (c) vs Dricus du Plessis Middleweight 5 Raquel Pennington vs Mayra Bueno Silva Women’s Bantamweight 5 Neil Magny vs Mike Malott Welterweight 3 Chris Curtis vs Marc-André Barriault Middleweight 3 Arnold Allen vs Movsar Evloev Featherweight 3 Preliminary Card (ESPN+) Brad Katona vs Garrett Arnfield Bantamweight 3 Charles Jourdain vs Sean Woodson Featherweight 3 Serhiy Sidey vs Ramon Taveras Bantamweight 3 Gillian Robertson vs Polyana Viana Women’s Strawweight 3 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass) Yohan Lainesse vs Sam Patterson Welterweight 3 Jasmine Jasudavicius vs Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight 3 Malcolm Gordon vs Jimmy Flick Flyweight 3