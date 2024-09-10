Boxing News

Jake Paul’s Manager Responds To Eddie Hearn Comments About Upcoming Mike Tyson Fight

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
jake paul and mike tyson
jake paul and mike tyson

Jake Paul has received heavy criticism for his upcoming bout against Mike Tyson, but his manager seemed particularly annoyed by boxing promoter Eddie Hearn’s comments.

Is Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Fight “Sad”?

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are currently preparing to do battle in the ring in November, despite questions being asked over the point in the fight.

Mike Tyson is now 58-years-old and he is putting his legacy on the line against a much younger (although vastly inexperienced), 27-year-old Jake Paul.

Tyson’s last fight came in a 2020 exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. while Paul entered the ring just three months ago in a win against former MMA star Mike Perry.

One of the biggest boxing promoters in the world, Eddie Hearn, was one of those to publicly criticise the choice of fight, saying that if Paul were to knock out Tyson it would be a ‘boxing travesty’.

Hearn has also called the fight ‘sad’ in the past week, but Jake Paul’s manager Nakisa Bidarian finally seems to have had enough of the hate.

Bidarian responded to Hearn’s comments this week, saying: “Keep getting sent these articles on Eddie Hearn taking shots at [Jake Paul] versus Mike Tyson. How, if you’re involved you have no empathy for the sport, how he’d never be involved in a million years.

“Eddie, you’re involved, man. Involved in a big way. Katie Taylor, your most celebrated fighter, is the co-main event and it’s her biggest payday as you know.”

Hearn has labelled the fight as a ‘freak show’ and a ‘circus’ in the past, but he as Bidarian says, he still has his own fighters on the undercard.

The fight will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and it will be the first bout to ever be streamed live on Netflix, marking a major milestone for both the boxing industry and the streaming service.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From Boxing News

Latest news

View all
jake paul and mike tyson
Boxing News

LATEST Jake Paul’s Manager Responds To Eddie Hearn Comments About Upcoming Mike Tyson Fight

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 10 2024
Anthony Joshua Boxing 1
Boxing News
Eddie Hearn Claims That Anthony Joshua Is ‘Unbeatable’ When Fully Drilled
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 03 2024

Anthony Joshua is currently preparing for a bout against Daniel Dubois at the end of September and Eddie Hearn was full of praise for the British heavyweight ahead of his…

jake paul
Boxing News
Jake Paul Picks Up Another Emphatic Knockout As He Calls Out A Whole Host Of Professional Fighters
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 22 2024

Jake Paul was in action again this weekend, as the YouTube sensation turned boxing star emphatically knocked out Mike Perry via a sixth round TKO before calling out the like…

Alex Pereira UFC
Boxing News
Anthony Joshua Urges UFC Star Alex Pereira To Make The Switch To Boxing
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 09 2024
skysports vasiliy lomachenko 5690505
Boxing News
Who Is Vasiliy Lomachenko’s Wife? Three-Weight World Champion Is Married To Wife Elena & Has Two Children
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Mar 04 2024
Adin Ross Streamer
Boxing News
Adin Ross & N3on Set For Boxing Match As Streamers Ongoing Feud Ramps Up Between Former Friends
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 20 2024
Teofimo Lopez Boxing 1
Boxing News
Teofimo Lopez Record: ‘The Takeover’ Is A Two-Division World Champion With Impressive 20-1 Resumé
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 09 2024
Arrow to top