Jake Paul has received heavy criticism for his upcoming bout against Mike Tyson, but his manager seemed particularly annoyed by boxing promoter Eddie Hearn’s comments.

Is Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Fight “Sad”?

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are currently preparing to do battle in the ring in November, despite questions being asked over the point in the fight.

Mike Tyson is now 58-years-old and he is putting his legacy on the line against a much younger (although vastly inexperienced), 27-year-old Jake Paul.

Tyson’s last fight came in a 2020 exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. while Paul entered the ring just three months ago in a win against former MMA star Mike Perry.

One of the biggest boxing promoters in the world, Eddie Hearn, was one of those to publicly criticise the choice of fight, saying that if Paul were to knock out Tyson it would be a ‘boxing travesty’.

“I don’t care that my health is risked” Mike Tyson responded to those worried about his health ahead of his Jake Paul fight pic.twitter.com/L4UDSxtg8i — Dexerto (@Dexerto) September 5, 2024

Hearn has also called the fight ‘sad’ in the past week, but Jake Paul’s manager Nakisa Bidarian finally seems to have had enough of the hate.

Bidarian responded to Hearn’s comments this week, saying: “Keep getting sent these articles on Eddie Hearn taking shots at [Jake Paul] versus Mike Tyson. How, if you’re involved you have no empathy for the sport, how he’d never be involved in a million years.

“Eddie, you’re involved, man. Involved in a big way. Katie Taylor, your most celebrated fighter, is the co-main event and it’s her biggest payday as you know.”

Hearn has labelled the fight as a ‘freak show’ and a ‘circus’ in the past, but he as Bidarian says, he still has his own fighters on the undercard.

The fight will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and it will be the first bout to ever be streamed live on Netflix, marking a major milestone for both the boxing industry and the streaming service.