Joseph Parker Predicts Anthony Joshua Will Knock Out Daniel Dubois Within 6 Rounds

Olly Taliku
British heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois are facing off at Wembley this week and former pro Joseph Parker believes Joshua will end the bout in just six rounds. 

Joseph Parker Backing Joshua

New Zealand boxer Joseph Parker is backing former opponent Anthony Joshua to beat Daniel Dubois, in what is set to be a heavyweight clash of the ages.

A record British attendance is expected at Wembley this weekend for Joshua-Dubois with 96,000 fans heading to London to watch the heavyweight titans battle it out.

Joshua is the firm betting favourite for Saturday’s fight and most supporters believe that ‘AJ’ will come out on top and Parker is no different.

Speaking ahead of the fight, Parker said that he thinks Joshua will get the job done in just under six rounds: “I feel like Joshua in the first five or six rounds, he’s looked very dangerous in his last fights.

“I feel if Dubois [wins it will be] late rounds, he showed a great chin against Filip Hrgovic and great determination – and that power in the late rounds. He’s a live underdog and he’s got a lot to prove.”

Dubois has won both of his last two bouts since losing to Oleksandr Usyk, but Joshua has also not lost since losing to the Ukrainian heavyweight champion.

“Joshua has the power in the right hand but he can also box. When I fought him he was able to nullify what I was doing. Joshua has a lot more power than Hrgovic. I feel like if he lands like Hrgovic landed, Joshua will stop him. But if Dubois lands clean, he will test AJ’s chin – and can AJ then show the grit and determination to come back and win after being hurt?”

Parker fought AJ just once during his career, losing to the Brit via unanimous decision in 2018. The 32-year-old retired from boxing in 2024, after winning his last five fights in the ring.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
