Eddie Hearn Claims That Daniel Dubois’ “Head Will Fall Off” During Anthony Joshua Bout

Olly Taliku
Eddie Hearn has said that Daniel Dubois’ head is going to fall off in his upcoming heavyweight bout against Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium. 

Eddie Hearn Confident In Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois are set to go to war in the boxing ring this weekend, with the British pair fighting on familiar turf in front of a record 96,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

Joshua’s promoter and arguably number one fan, Eddie Hearn, has asserted his faith in the former heavyweight champion in the build up to his bout – with a confident statement about Dubois.

“Dubois, I think his head will fall off on Saturday,” Hearn told reporters. “But that could make him more dangerous! I’m not sure he’ll be able to execute his specific gameplan, I think he could come out like a bull again – which is dangerous, and might be his best chance, but he might get bumped!”

Hearn was referencing Dubois’ fight against the undisputed heavyweight champion, with the Brit coming out strong against Oleksandr Usyk only to be knocked out late in the ninth round.

“He’s got the benefit of the Usyk fight in Wroclaw, that was a stadium fight. I know it was much smaller, but… The pressure of this week, you could even see it in the head-to-head. But that has no relevance to his chances in the fight, honestly. I just think the only relevance it has is if he can compose himself and do what he’s been working on.

“I think he’ll come out, make mistakes, have a high output, but he won’t be able to anticipate walking through that tunnel.”

Hearn admitted that Dubois will pose a difficult test for ‘AJ’ this weekend but when asked if he was the strongest fighter Joshua has faced, the promoter laughed off the idea.

“He’s a definite puncher, and I think he can punch anybody, but the hardest puncher AJ has faced? I don’t know.”

Only time will tell who comes out on top in the Joshua-Dubois fight this weekend, but if Eddie Hearn’s words are anything to go by then Joshua will be confident coming into the matchup.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
