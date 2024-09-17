Eddie Hearn has said that Daniel Dubois’ head is going to fall off in his upcoming heavyweight bout against Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium.

Eddie Hearn Confident In Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois are set to go to war in the boxing ring this weekend, with the British pair fighting on familiar turf in front of a record 96,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

Joshua’s promoter and arguably number one fan, Eddie Hearn, has asserted his faith in the former heavyweight champion in the build up to his bout – with a confident statement about Dubois.

“Dubois, I think his head will fall off on Saturday,” Hearn told reporters. “But that could make him more dangerous! I’m not sure he’ll be able to execute his specific gameplan, I think he could come out like a bull again – which is dangerous, and might be his best chance, but he might get bumped!”

Hearn was referencing Dubois’ fight against the undisputed heavyweight champion, with the Brit coming out strong against Oleksandr Usyk only to be knocked out late in the ninth round.

“He’s got the benefit of the Usyk fight in Wroclaw, that was a stadium fight. I know it was much smaller, but… The pressure of this week, you could even see it in the head-to-head. But that has no relevance to his chances in the fight, honestly. I just think the only relevance it has is if he can compose himself and do what he’s been working on.

“I think he’ll come out, make mistakes, have a high output, but he won’t be able to anticipate walking through that tunnel.”

Hearn admitted that Dubois will pose a difficult test for ‘AJ’ this weekend but when asked if he was the strongest fighter Joshua has faced, the promoter laughed off the idea.

“He’s a definite puncher, and I think he can punch anybody, but the hardest puncher AJ has faced? I don’t know.”

Only time will tell who comes out on top in the Joshua-Dubois fight this weekend, but if Eddie Hearn’s words are anything to go by then Joshua will be confident coming into the matchup.