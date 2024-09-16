MMA

Jon Jones And Stipe Miocic To Headline UFC 309 With Michael Chandler vs Charles Oliveira On The Undercard

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jon Jones
Jon Jones

The UFC 309 card has been announced, with Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic set for heavyweight title bout in New York. Michael Chandler & Charles Oliveira rematch is the highlight of undercard. 

UFC 309: Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones will contest the first defence of his undisputed heavyweight title in New York later this year, with a rescheduled matchup against Stipe Miocic.

The current heavyweight champion was supposed to fight Miocic at UFC 295 but Jones suffered a nasty pectoral injury in 2023, ripping the muscle from bone which prevented the American from fighting again last year.

Now looking to make his return to the Octagon, Jon ‘Bones’ Jones will take on Miocic in a fight fans have been anticipating for well over a year.

Although his fight against Miocic always seemed on the cards, many fans were left disappointed by Dana White and Jones, who chose to take on the 42-year-old rather than rising star Tom Aspinall.

Hailing from Manchester, Aspinall has quickly risen up through the UFC ranks to assert himself as one of the most formidable pound for pound fighters in the MMA.

If Jones wins in New York in November, it seems that he will either face Aspinall or choose to retire, which would rob fans of one of the most eagerly anticipated matchups ever.

UFC 309: Michael Chandler vs Charles Oliveira

Michael Chandler’s fight against Conor McGregor was postponed earlier this year, after ‘the Notorious’ picked up a toe injury on his way to returning to the Octagon.

Although many fans were expecting McGregor and Chandler still to go head to head later this year, that fight has now been indefinitely postponed with Chandler facing Charles Oliveira as the ‘co-main event’ at UFC 309.

Last time they faced off in the UFC, Oliveira knocked Chandler out in a lightweight title bout, with the Brazilian claiming his first belt in his career.

Oliveira defended his title against Dustin Poirier, but then went on to lose the belt to Islam Makhachev who won via submission at UFC 280.

There are now no belts on the line in the rematch of Oliveira and Chandler, but the latter will be hoping to get revenge for last time out when he was brutally knocked out.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From MMA

Latest news

View all
Jon Jones
MMA

LATEST Jon Jones And Stipe Miocic To Headline UFC 309 With Michael Chandler vs Charles Oliveira On The Undercard

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 16 2024
Sean OMalley 1
MMA
Sean O’Malley Claims He Will Be ‘Number 1 Star’ In The UFC If Conor McGregor Loses On Return
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 12 2024

Everyone in the UFC is looking forward to Conor McGregor’s return to the UFC, none more than Sean O’Malley who has made the bold claim that he will be the…

Demetrious Johnson
MMA
Demetrious Johnson Announces MMA Retirement: “I Came Into This Sport A Champ and I’m Leaving As A Champ”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 09 2024

One of the all-time greats in the UFC has retired, with Demetrious Johnson announcing that he is leaving the sport as a ‘champ’. Demetrious Johnson Retires Demetrious Johnson will no…

Ronda Rousey
MMA
Ronda Rousey Issues Apology 11 Years After Sharing Sandy Hook Conspiracy Video
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 23 2024
dricus du plessis vs darren till
MMA
Darren Till Teases Return To MMA After Back And Forth With Dricus Du Plessis On Twitter
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 20 2024
Israel Adesanya
MMA
Israel Adesanya Holds Emotional Final Press Conference Ahead Of UFC 305: ‘You Don’t Know My F*cking Story’
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 16 2024
mcgregor chandler
MMA
Michael Chandler Responds As Dana White Reveals Conor McGregor Won’t Return To UFC In 2024
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 15 2024
Arrow to top