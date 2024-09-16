The UFC 309 card has been announced, with Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic set for heavyweight title bout in New York. Michael Chandler & Charles Oliveira rematch is the highlight of undercard.

UFC 309: Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones will contest the first defence of his undisputed heavyweight title in New York later this year, with a rescheduled matchup against Stipe Miocic.

The current heavyweight champion was supposed to fight Miocic at UFC 295 but Jones suffered a nasty pectoral injury in 2023, ripping the muscle from bone which prevented the American from fighting again last year.

Now looking to make his return to the Octagon, Jon ‘Bones’ Jones will take on Miocic in a fight fans have been anticipating for well over a year.

Jon Jones will face Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight title at #UFC309 on Nov. 16 at Madison Square Garden, UFC announced. pic.twitter.com/KzdtNoOXIx — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 14, 2024

Although his fight against Miocic always seemed on the cards, many fans were left disappointed by Dana White and Jones, who chose to take on the 42-year-old rather than rising star Tom Aspinall.

Hailing from Manchester, Aspinall has quickly risen up through the UFC ranks to assert himself as one of the most formidable pound for pound fighters in the MMA.

If Jones wins in New York in November, it seems that he will either face Aspinall or choose to retire, which would rob fans of one of the most eagerly anticipated matchups ever.

UFC 309: Michael Chandler vs Charles Oliveira

Michael Chandler’s fight against Conor McGregor was postponed earlier this year, after ‘the Notorious’ picked up a toe injury on his way to returning to the Octagon.

Although many fans were expecting McGregor and Chandler still to go head to head later this year, that fight has now been indefinitely postponed with Chandler facing Charles Oliveira as the ‘co-main event’ at UFC 309.

Last time they faced off in the UFC, Oliveira knocked Chandler out in a lightweight title bout, with the Brazilian claiming his first belt in his career.

Charles Oliveira is going to do Michael Chandler just like he did in the first fight pic.twitter.com/x4vAs7RbJc — 𝗫𝗮𝘃𝗲 🇦🇺 (@WonderbreadMMA) September 14, 2024

Oliveira defended his title against Dustin Poirier, but then went on to lose the belt to Islam Makhachev who won via submission at UFC 280.

There are now no belts on the line in the rematch of Oliveira and Chandler, but the latter will be hoping to get revenge for last time out when he was brutally knocked out.