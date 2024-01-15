UFC

Who Is Dricus du Plessis’ Girlfriend? Is The UFC Middleweight Contender Currently In A Relationship Or Dating?

Paul Kelly
Dricus Du Plessis UFC photo IMAGN12

Ahead of his UFC Middleweight Title challenge against Sean Strickland at UFC 297, MMA fans want to know a bit more about ‘Stillknocks’ and his personal life. For example, who is Dricus du Plessis’ girlfriend? Here is everything you need to know about the South African’s love life.

Who Is Dricus du Plessis’ Girlfriend?

Dricus du Plessis pulled off a huge upset at UFC 290, defeating the great Robert Whittaker via knockout. This win, as a huge underdog with UFC betting sites, has earned ‘Stillknocks’ this shot at Sean Strickland and the UFC Middleweight Title this weekend.

Although fans cannot wait to see Dricus du Plessis back in action here at UFC 297, they are also curious as to whether he is dating and has a girlfriend or not. Well, here at SportsLens we can reveal that Dricus du Plessis’ girlfriend is reportedly South African model Nastassja Ras.

Although unconfirmed, the South African pair are reportedly in a relationship and dating. This could be due to the fact that both du Plessis and Ras both like to keep their private life out of the public eye and away from the mainstream media.

The relationship rumors between du Plessis and Ras began when old Facebook photos on Nastassja’s Facebook came to public consciousness. However, little is known about the reported relationship, other than the fact that there are some pictures of them together.

RELATED: Dricus du Plessis Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsements

It is clear that both Ras and the UFC Middleweight Title contender want to keep their love life under wraps and out of the public eye. This is totally understandable, given the fact that both are extremely popular in their respective fields.

Dricus du Plessis is of course one of the most recognisable and popular fighters on the UFC roster right now. Nastassja Ras in her own right is also extremely popular and well known in her own modelling industry.

It is worth nothing that despite these relationship rumors, the pair two do not follow each other on social media. However, this could be on purpose to keep their relationship under wraps, as Ras, does follow many other members of the du Plessis family.

The pair aren’t married as far as we know, but have been in a relationship for some period of time now. It is evident that the pair are happy together, and enjoy one another’s company. For the biggest fight of his life at UFC 297, you can be sure that Nastassja Ras will be supporting her man Dricus du Plessis to victory.

RELATED: Dricus du Plessis MMA Record

 

Arrow to top