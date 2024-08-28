UFC

Dana White Bites Back At Fans Who Questioned Upcoming Jones-Miocic Matchup

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Dana White Net Worth
Dana White Net Worth

While hosting a press conference at the latest episode of his Contender Series, Dana White bit back at fans who questioned his decision to pit Jon Jones against Stipe Moicic in their upcoming UFC bout. 

Dana White Defends Jon Jones…. Again

Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic were set to face off at UFC 295 in November last year but their bout was cancelled just weeks before it was expected to happen, with Jones forced to withdraw thanks to a pectoral injury.

Now he has finally recovered, Jones is reportedly taking on Miocic in November this year – a whole year after the pair were supposed to do battle for the heavyweight title.

Questions were raised at Dana White’s Contender Series this week, with the media questioning why Jones is still set to fight Miocic when the likes of Tom Aspinall are ready to go toe to toe with the heavyweight champ.

“What do I do?” White said to the media.

“A guy who is looked at as the greatest heavyweight in the UFC, this fight is set up, Jon Jones gets hurt, it’s not his fault. He has to wait and go back into f*cking training camp again. He was training. So do I just yank it away from Stipe and say go f*ck yourself and sit on the sidelines for two more years?”

Miocic hasn’t entered the Octagon in over three years, with his last fight coming in a title bout against Francis Ngannou where he lost his belt to the formidable ‘Predator’.

Tom Aspinall on the other hand would make for one of the best heavyweight matchups in MMA history, with the Manchester born star only losing one fight in his UFC career to date which came via an unfortunate injury that forced him to forfeit against Curtis Blaydes.

Stipe Miocic Expected To Retire After Jones Fight

White continued: “If Stipe was 32 years old, then yeah, [an interim title fight] is probably what we do. But this is probably Stipe’s last fight, win or lose, and I’m not going to disrespect the guy. He accepted the fight, he was ready for the fight, and Jon got injured.”

With this potentially being Miocic’s farewell tour from the UFC, it is hard to see the fight getting cancelled or swapped for Jones-Aspinall instead.

Although we may not get Jones vs Aspinall just yet, it seems more and more likely with each fight that passes by that we will eventually see the heavyweight matchup.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Dana White Net Worth
UFC

LATEST Dana White Bites Back At Fans Who Questioned Upcoming Jones-Miocic Matchup

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 28 2024
Paddy Pimblett UFC - UFC 296
UFC
Paddy Pimblett Identifies Ideal Next Fight With Potential Move Up To Welterweight Division
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 27 2024

Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett has named his ideal next fight, with a move up the weight classes coming up should he get his dream bout against Renato Moicano. Paddy Pimblett…

Tom Aspinall - UFC 295 Undercard
UFC
Dana White Teases Heavyweight Bout For The Ages Between Tom Aspinall And Jon Jones
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 21 2024

Dana White has confirmed that we may be treated to a Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall title fight in the not too distant future, if Jones wins on his comeback…

Tom Aspinall - UFC 295 Undercard
UFC
UFC 304 Preview: Manchester’s Co-op Live Hosts Its First UFC Event
Author image Jack Bellamy  •  Jul 02 2024
Marlon Vera - Chito Vera UFC - (photo: IMAGN)
UFC
Who Is Marlon Chito Vera’s Wife? UFC Veteran Is Married To Wife Maria & Has Three Children
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Mar 13 2024
Marlon Vera - Chito Vera UFC - (photo: IMAGN)
UFC
Chito Vera Record: ‘Chito’ Is 22 Fight UFC Veteran With 23-9-1 Record That Includes 18 Emphatic Finishes
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Mar 13 2024
Marlon Vera - Chito Vera UFC - (photo: IMAGN)
UFC
Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera Net Worth, Career Earnings, Biggest Fight Purses & Endorsement Deals: Chito Boasts $4 Million Net Worth
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Mar 13 2024
Arrow to top