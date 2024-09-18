Former heavyweight champion Tony Bellew has made his prediction for Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois this weekend, saying that ‘AJ’ will punish his opponent’s sloppy mistakes.

Tony Bellew Backing Anthony Joshua

Tony Bellew was once one of the most feared British fighters in the heavyweight division, but now that title goes to Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois – who will meet in the ring at Wembley on Saturday night.

‘AJ’ is the heavy favourite for this weekend’s bout, but Dubois certainly won’t be a walkover despite most boxing fans believing Joshua will win comfortably.

Bellew had his say this week ahead of the bout, with the Evertonian saying that Joshua could punish Dubois in the long run.

“All I can see is Joshua early. The first four rounds,” Bellew told DAZN.

“I know Daniel carries a big threat and he’s had a couple of big wins over Filip Hrgovic and Jarrell Miller, but Joshua is a level or two above those guys and this fight is on another level to anything Daniel has encountered before.”

Dubois and Joshua will meet at Wembley this weekend, in front of a predicted British record 96,000 attendance in London. Bellew believes that Joshua’s experience on the biggest stage will pay off on Saturday.

“Joshua knows what it takes to be in the big fights at the big stadiums and it often brings the best out of him when it matters most. I really admire Daniel for getting himself to this position because he’s proved plenty of people wrong, but I feel this is just one step too far.

“Daniel takes too many shots and if you look at the Hrgovic fight, he was taking right hand after right hand. You won’t get away with that with Joshua and that’s how I think the fight will be won.”

Both fighter’s last defeat in the ring came to Oleksandr Usyk, but with the pair each winning multiple bouts since that loss anything could happen on Saturday.