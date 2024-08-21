Dana White has confirmed that we may be treated to a Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall title fight in the not too distant future, if Jones wins on his comeback in November.

Dana White Says Aspinall vs Jones Fight Will Happen

UFC fans all over the world want to see Jon Jones take on Tom Aspinall, with the heavyweight champ reportedly prepared to take on the interim champion if he wins his next fight.

Dana White spoke this week about when we might get an Aspinall-Jones fight and fans were pleasantly surprised, with White suggesting we could see the meeting shortly after Jones’ next challenge.

“I believe that fight happens if Jon Jones beats Stipe,” White said in a news conference on Tuesday. “Dislike him, whatever your beef is with Jon Jones, knock yourself out.

“There’s no way in hell that Jon Jones doesn’t want to fight Aspinall. That I guarantee you.”

Tom Aspinall GOES IN on Jon Jones in his new skit 😭😭 "Where you at Jon Jones 👀🦆. Is it time for retirement?" 🎥 IG / @AspinallMMA #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/OcpGbcsBHf — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 20, 2024

Jones is booked to fight Stipe Miocic in November, with the heavyweight champion entering the Octagon for the first time since his comeback win over Ciryl Gane in March 2023.

Since Jones has been away from the UFC, another heavyweight title contender has taken centre stage with Tom Aspinall flying up the ranks to become one of the most feared fighters in the world.

Aspinall has won all three of his last fights with first round knockouts and he looks like the only person in the heavyweight division who would stand a chance against Jones on his day.

Jones has addressed the rumours that he wants to fight Aspinall rather ambiguously, stating that he could retire after the Miocic fight unless “maybe the UFC will offer me a deal I can’t refuse.”

Despite Jones’ temptation to retire after the November fight, White is adamant that he will do everything it takes to get ‘Bones’ to agree to fight Aspinall which will hopefully come in 2025.