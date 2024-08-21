UFC

Dana White Teases Heavyweight Bout For The Ages Between Tom Aspinall And Jon Jones

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Tom Aspinall - UFC 295 Undercard
Tom Aspinall - UFC 295 Undercard

Dana White has confirmed that we may be treated to a Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall title fight in the not too distant future, if Jones wins on his comeback in November.

Dana White Says Aspinall vs Jones Fight Will Happen

UFC fans all over the world want to see Jon Jones take on Tom Aspinall, with the heavyweight champ reportedly prepared to take on the interim champion if he wins his next fight.

Dana White spoke this week about when we might get an Aspinall-Jones fight and fans were pleasantly surprised, with White suggesting we could see the meeting shortly after Jones’ next challenge.

“I believe that fight happens if Jon Jones beats Stipe,” White said in a news conference on Tuesday. “Dislike him, whatever your beef is with Jon Jones, knock yourself out.

“There’s no way in hell that Jon Jones doesn’t want to fight Aspinall. That I guarantee you.”

Jones is booked to fight Stipe Miocic in November, with the heavyweight champion entering the Octagon for the first time since his comeback win over Ciryl Gane in March 2023.

Since Jones has been away from the UFC, another heavyweight title contender has taken centre stage with Tom Aspinall flying up the ranks to become one of the most feared fighters in the world.

Aspinall has won all three of his last fights with first round knockouts and he looks like the only person in the heavyweight division who would stand a chance against Jones on his day.

Jones has addressed the rumours that he wants to fight Aspinall rather ambiguously, stating that he could retire after the Miocic fight unless “maybe the UFC will offer me a deal I can’t refuse.”

Despite Jones’ temptation to retire after the November fight, White is adamant that he will do everything it takes to get ‘Bones’ to agree to fight Aspinall which will hopefully come in 2025.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Tom Aspinall - UFC 295 Undercard
UFC

LATEST Dana White Teases Heavyweight Bout For The Ages Between Tom Aspinall And Jon Jones

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 21 2024
Tom Aspinall - UFC 295 Undercard
UFC
UFC 304 Preview: Manchester’s Co-op Live Hosts Its First UFC Event
Author image Jack Bellamy  •  Jul 02 2024

Manchester’s lavish new venue is here; the Co-op Live is set to be hosting the next UFC event on July 27th and a here’s everything to expect from the 304th…

Marlon Vera - Chito Vera UFC - (photo: IMAGN)
UFC
Who Is Marlon Chito Vera’s Wife? UFC Veteran Is Married To Wife Maria & Has Three Children
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Mar 13 2024

As one of the longest serving active UFC fighters and a true UFC stalwart, MMA fans want to know a bit more about Marlon Vera and his personal life. For…

Marlon Vera - Chito Vera UFC - (photo: IMAGN)
UFC
Chito Vera Record: ‘Chito’ Is 22 Fight UFC Veteran With 23-9-1 Record That Includes 18 Emphatic Finishes
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Mar 13 2024
Marlon Vera - Chito Vera UFC - (photo: IMAGN)
UFC
Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera Net Worth, Career Earnings, Biggest Fight Purses & Endorsement Deals: Chito Boasts $4 Million Net Worth
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Mar 13 2024
brandon royval 1
UFC
Who Will be Brandon Royval’s Next Opponent? Odds Favoring UFC Championship Bout With Alexandre Pantoja
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 25 2024
Alexander Volkanovski - UFC
UFC
UFC 298 Purses, Fighter Pay & Payouts: Alexander Volkanovski Set For Biggest Pay-Day Of Entire UFC 298 Roster
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 14 2024
Arrow to top