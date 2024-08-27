Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett has named his ideal next fight, with a move up the weight classes coming up should he get his dream bout against Renato Moicano.

Paddy Pimblett Wants To Fight Renato Moicano

Not many in the UFC have risen to glory as quick as Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett has and it is now safe to say he is one of the most formidable fighters in the lightweight division.

Pimblett hasn’t suffered a loss in the ring since 2018 and his record in the UFC still remains unblemished, with the Liverpool-born star yet to taste defeat after six fights in the Octagon.

Speaking this week in an interview, Paddy the Baddy revealed his dream next fight, which could see him take a step up in weight to the Welterweight division.

“I think I’m gonna move up the rankings anyway because [Rafael] dos Anjos has said he won’t fight at lightweight again, and he’s gonna fight welterweight from now on. So probably gonna get moved up to 14.

“But now I wanna fight Renato Moicano. He wants to fight me. I wanna fight him.

“I think it’d be a fun fight for everyone involved. We’d end up having a good fight. Yeah. If it was up to me, it’s Moicano. It’s a good scrap.”

Moicano is set to fight Benoit Saint Denis in an upcoming UFC fight night, with the 35-year-old taking on the French fighter in Paris at the end of September.

💥 𝗠𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 💥

.

.

.

🫡 #UFC Paris 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/OklIidjuJg — Benoît « God of War » Saint Denis (@BenoitSt_Denis) July 18, 2024

Paddy The Baddy Not Shying Away From Any Fight

Despite fancying the bout against Moicano, Pimblett repeated that he would be happy taking on anyone from either lightweight or welterweight division, with a confident message for all his opponents.

“I’ll just keep fighting and winning. If I get offered Dan Hooker I’ll take it. Jump right up to rank 5, and then it probably will be in a title eliminator next. So, yeah, I’m game for any of them. As I say, any name gets sent to me, that’s all sound.

Dan Hooker managing to become top 5 in both eras is impressive pic.twitter.com/KkWgz7lbKk — 𝙈𝙈𝘼 𝙂𝙊𝘿𝙕 (@mmagodzzzz) August 25, 2024

“I’m not shying away from fighting anyone.”

It will surely only be a matter of time before Pimblett gets a shot at the lightweight title, but standing in his way will be the formidable Islam Makachev, who has already retained his belt on three occasions.