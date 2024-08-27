UFC

Paddy Pimblett Identifies Ideal Next Fight With Potential Move Up To Welterweight Division

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Paddy Pimblett UFC - UFC 296
Paddy Pimblett UFC - UFC 296

Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett has named his ideal next fight, with a move up the weight classes coming up should he get his dream bout against Renato Moicano.

Paddy Pimblett Wants To Fight Renato Moicano

Not many in the UFC have risen to glory as quick as Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett has and it is now safe to say he is one of the most formidable fighters in the lightweight division.

Pimblett hasn’t suffered a loss in the ring since 2018 and his record in the UFC still remains unblemished, with the Liverpool-born star yet to taste defeat after six fights in the Octagon.

Speaking this week in an interview, Paddy the Baddy revealed his dream next fight, which could see him take a step up in weight to the Welterweight division.

“I think I’m gonna move up the rankings anyway because [Rafael] dos Anjos has said he won’t fight at lightweight again, and he’s gonna fight welterweight from now on. So probably gonna get moved up to 14.

“But now I wanna fight Renato Moicano. He wants to fight me. I wanna fight him.

“I think it’d be a fun fight for everyone involved. We’d end up having a good fight. Yeah. If it was up to me, it’s Moicano. It’s a good scrap.”

Moicano is set to fight Benoit Saint Denis in an upcoming UFC fight night, with the 35-year-old taking on the French fighter in Paris at the end of September.

Paddy The Baddy Not Shying Away From Any Fight

Despite fancying the bout against Moicano, Pimblett repeated that he would be happy taking on anyone from either lightweight or welterweight division, with a confident message for all his opponents.

“I’ll just keep fighting and winning. If I get offered Dan Hooker I’ll take it. Jump right up to rank 5, and then it probably will be in a title eliminator next. So, yeah, I’m game for any of them. As I say, any name gets sent to me, that’s all sound.

“I’m not shying away from fighting anyone.”

It will surely only be a matter of time before Pimblett gets a shot at the lightweight title, but standing in his way will be the formidable Islam Makachev, who has already retained his belt on three occasions.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Tom Aspinall - UFC 295 Undercard
UFC

LATEST Dana White Teases Heavyweight Bout For The Ages Between Tom Aspinall And Jon Jones

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 21 2024
Tom Aspinall - UFC 295 Undercard
UFC
UFC 304 Preview: Manchester’s Co-op Live Hosts Its First UFC Event
Author image Jack Bellamy  •  Jul 02 2024

Manchester’s lavish new venue is here; the Co-op Live is set to be hosting the next UFC event on July 27th and a here’s everything to expect from the 304th…

Marlon Vera - Chito Vera UFC - (photo: IMAGN)
UFC
Who Is Marlon Chito Vera’s Wife? UFC Veteran Is Married To Wife Maria & Has Three Children
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Mar 13 2024

As one of the longest serving active UFC fighters and a true UFC stalwart, MMA fans want to know a bit more about Marlon Vera and his personal life. For…

Marlon Vera - Chito Vera UFC - (photo: IMAGN)
UFC
Chito Vera Record: ‘Chito’ Is 22 Fight UFC Veteran With 23-9-1 Record That Includes 18 Emphatic Finishes
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Mar 13 2024
Marlon Vera - Chito Vera UFC - (photo: IMAGN)
UFC
Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera Net Worth, Career Earnings, Biggest Fight Purses & Endorsement Deals: Chito Boasts $4 Million Net Worth
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Mar 13 2024
brandon royval 1
UFC
Who Will be Brandon Royval’s Next Opponent? Odds Favoring UFC Championship Bout With Alexandre Pantoja
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 25 2024
Alexander Volkanovski - UFC
UFC
UFC 298 Purses, Fighter Pay & Payouts: Alexander Volkanovski Set For Biggest Pay-Day Of Entire UFC 298 Roster
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 14 2024
Arrow to top