UFC

What Is The UFC 297 Pay-Per-View Price For Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis?

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Dricus Du Plessis UFC photo IMAGN11
Dricus Du Plessis UFC photo IMAGN11

Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis goes down in the main event at UFC 297 this weekend form the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada. UFC fans can watch this highly anticipated UFC Middleweight Title showdown via ESPN+ PPV – but just what is the UFC 297 pay-per-view price?

What Is The UFC 297 Pay-Per-View Price For Strickland vs Du Plessis?

UFC fans around the world are excited at the prospect of the UFC Middleweight Title fight between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis in the main event at UFC 297. Strickland vs du Plessis headlines the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Saturday, January 20.

Dricus du Plessis is the slight underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks, which comes as no surprise given that he is the challenger. This of course means Sean Strickland is the favorite with UFC betting sites to successfully defend his 185-pound UFC strap for the first time.

For a fight of this magnitude, it comes as no surprise to learn that UFC fans will have to part with their cash in order to watch UFC 297. The card is so stacked that it simply had to be pay-per-view – the UFC’s last PPV event of the year.

ESPN+ PPV are airing the fight live for UFC fans across the United States. In order to watch the main event from Toronto, Ontario, including the full undercard, UFC fans will be forced to pay the $79.99 pay-per-view fee.

RELATED: Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis Betting Picks, Predictions & Odds

ESPN’s price of $79.99 is the standard price for UFC pay-per-view events now. Additionally, new ESPN subscribers can pay a bundle price of $134.98 for the UFC 297 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription, which offers savings of more than 30%.

The fight is being aired live on TNT Sports for UK fans as well. It comes free of charge as part of regular TNT Sports subscriptions.

Watching MMA can be an expensive hobby, with quite a number of big fights now being listed as pay-per-view events. UFC 297 is no different. For a fight of this magnitude and given that it is a numbered card, it simply has to be a PPV event.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of this compelling UFC Middleweight Title clash. Sit back, relax and enjoy UFC 297!

Don’t want to buy the pay-per-view? Fear not! We have got an exclusive free UFC 297 live stream for you, courtesy of BetOnline.

Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis – UFC 297 Event Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis
  • 📊 Records: Strickland (28-5, 11 KO’s) | du Plessis (20-2, 9 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: January 20, 2024
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:45 PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Middleweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV
  •  🏟  Venue: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Strickland -125 | du Plessis +110
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Sean Strickland UFC photo IMAGN
UFC

LATEST Are There Any Belts On The Line In The Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis Fight At UFC 297?

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 16 2024
Dricus Du Plessis UFC photo IMAGN10
UFC
Dricus du Plessis Record: ‘Stillknocks’ Boasts 20-2 Resumé With 9 KO’s & Six UFC Triumphs
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 15 2024

Ahead of his UFC Middleweight Title challenge in the main event at UFC 297, we have decided to take a deep dive into the MMA career of Dricus du Plessis….

Dricus Du Plessis UFC photo IMAGN12
UFC
Who Is Dricus du Plessis’ Girlfriend? Is The UFC Middleweight Contender Currently In A Relationship Or Dating?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 15 2024

Ahead of his UFC Middleweight Title challenge against Sean Strickland at UFC 297, MMA fans want to know a bit more about ‘Stillknocks’ and his personal life. For example, who…

Dricus Du Plessis UFC photo IMAGN
UFC
Dricus du Plessis Net Worth, Career Earnings, Biggest UFC Fight Purse & Endorsements: Du Plessis Boasts $1 Million Fortune
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 15 2024
Sean Strickland UFC 3
UFC
Who Is Sean Strickland’s Girlfriend? Is The UFC Middleweight Champion Currently Dating Anyone?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 15 2024
Sean Strickland UFC photo IMAGN2
UFC
Sean Strickland Record: ‘Tarzan’ Boasts 28-5 Resumé With 11 Emphatic Knockout Victories
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 15 2024
Sean Strickland UFC 2 1
UFC
Sean Strickland Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: ‘Tarzan’ Boasts $1.5 Million Net Worth
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 15 2024
Arrow to top