Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis goes down in the main event at UFC 297 this weekend form the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada. UFC fans can watch this highly anticipated UFC Middleweight Title showdown via ESPN+ PPV – but just what is the UFC 297 pay-per-view price?

What Is The UFC 297 Pay-Per-View Price For Strickland vs Du Plessis?

UFC fans around the world are excited at the prospect of the UFC Middleweight Title fight between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis in the main event at UFC 297. Strickland vs du Plessis headlines the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Saturday, January 20.

Dricus du Plessis is the slight underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks, which comes as no surprise given that he is the challenger. This of course means Sean Strickland is the favorite with UFC betting sites to successfully defend his 185-pound UFC strap for the first time.

For a fight of this magnitude, it comes as no surprise to learn that UFC fans will have to part with their cash in order to watch UFC 297. The card is so stacked that it simply had to be pay-per-view – the UFC’s last PPV event of the year.

ESPN+ PPV are airing the fight live for UFC fans across the United States. In order to watch the main event from Toronto, Ontario, including the full undercard, UFC fans will be forced to pay the $79.99 pay-per-view fee.

ESPN’s price of $79.99 is the standard price for UFC pay-per-view events now. Additionally, new ESPN subscribers can pay a bundle price of $134.98 for the UFC 297 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription, which offers savings of more than 30%.

The fight is being aired live on TNT Sports for UK fans as well. It comes free of charge as part of regular TNT Sports subscriptions.

Watching MMA can be an expensive hobby, with quite a number of big fights now being listed as pay-per-view events. UFC 297 is no different. For a fight of this magnitude and given that it is a numbered card, it simply has to be a PPV event.

Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis – UFC 297 Event Info

🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis

UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis 📊 Records: Strickland (28-5, 11 KO’s) | du Plessis (20-2, 9 KO’s)

Strickland (28-5, 11 KO’s) | du Plessis (20-2, 9 KO’s) 📅 Date: January 20, 2024

January 20, 2024 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:45 PM EST

Approx. 11:45 PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Middleweight Title

UFC Middleweight Title 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV

US: ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada 🎲 Fight Odds: Strickland -125 | du Plessis +110