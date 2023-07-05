Robert Whittaker aims to add yet another win to his resumé in the UFC at middleweight, as he takes on South African star Dricus Du Plessis in a 185-pound contest. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of the New Zealand MMA superstar, Robert ‘The Reaper’ Whittaker. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals.

Robert Whittaker Net Worth Estimated At $4 Million

Robert Whittaker faces Dricus Du Plessis this weekend at UFC 290 at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight isn’t the main event or the co-main, but is one of the standout bouts on the main card at UFC 290.

Going into this fight at UFC 290, Robert Whittaker is priced as the -400 betting favorite to win the fight outright with the best offshore gambling sites. This of course means that Dricus Du Plessis is the betting underdog with the best US sportsbooks heading into huge middleweight clash at UFC 290.

Here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Robert Whittaker’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. Robert Whittaker‘s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $4 million.

The 32-year-old is worth an absolute fortune and is a huge celebrity in his home country of New Zealand. The Australasian MMA sensation has won 24 professional fights, including 15 inside the UFC. Not only that, but he is one of the most recognisable names in the entire UFC, as well as being a former UFC Middleweight Champion.

Sportskeeda now estimates his net worth to be at least $4 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Whittaker has had an outstanding career so far, and looks to further solidify his legacy by adding another scalp to his record this weekend.

Since winning his first fight in the UFC over a decade ago, ‘The Reaper’ has earned over $4 million dollars. More about Whittaker’s career earnings later in this article.

The New Zealander’s net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures outside of the octagon too. His other main earners outside of MMA come through his various endorsements. Again, more on that later.

The career of Robert Whittaker has been an incredibly successful one thusfar, with ‘Bobby Knuckles’ looking to write his name into the UFC history books again with another big win, with one last run at the UFC Middleweight Title on the horizon.

Robert Whittaker net worth figure per sportskeeda.com

Robert Whittaker Career Earnings

Ever since Robert Whittaker signed for the UFC, he has gradually earned more money as his career has progressed. For his first UFC fight against Leonardo Morales, Rodriguez was paid around $26,000.

Compare Whittaker’s UFC debut purse to his last fight. For his fight last time out in France against Marvin Vettori, ‘The Reaper’ reportedly pocketed $350,000. This emphasizes just how big of a star ‘Bobby Knuckles’ is in the UFC and how much of a commercial draw he is.

Just inside the octagon and in his career in the UFC, Robert Whittaker has earned in excess of $4,056,000 according to mmasalaries.com.

The biggest purse of Robert Whittaker’s career to date came back in 2018 at UFC 225 against Yoel Romero, in their rematch for the UFC Middleweight Title. Whittaker reportedly earned a guaranteed purse of $660,000. However, his actually earnings are expected to be higher than this, when you take into considering the pay-per-view revenue, gate revenue and sponsors.

Several other high caliber fights of Whittaker’s career have earned him a fortune too in recent years. For example, Whittaker’s rematch with Israel Adesanya at UFC 271 earned him $632,000. He also earned over half-a-million-dollars against Kelvin Gastelum, as well as pocketing a tidy $540,000 for his first fight against Adesanya back in October 2019.

More about Robert Whittaker’s outside of the octagon earnings next.

Robert Whittaker UFC Earnings (Last 10):

Fight Fight Purse Whittaker vs Vettori – UFC Fight Night $350,000 Whittaker vs Adesanya 2 – UFC 271 $632,000 Whittaker vs Gastelum – UFC Fight Night $506,000 Whittaker vs Cannonier – UFC 254 $385,000 Whittaker vs Till – UFC Fight Night $360,000 Whittaker vs Adesanya – UFC 243 $540,000 Whittaker vs Romero 2 – UFC 225 $660,000 Whittaker vs Romero – UFC 213 $430,000 Whittaker vs Souza – UFC Fight Night $128,000 Whittaker vs Brunson – UFC Fight Night $169,000

All career earnings info per mmasalaries.com

Robert Whittaker Endorsement Deals

Another reason that Robert Whittaker has a net worth of $4 million and has earned upward of $4 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

Given his rise to fame and immense success in the cage, Robert Whittaker is endorsed by several huge global companies. The former UFC Middleweight Champion has teamed up with several companies throughout his career such as Reebok, Venum, ReaperGear, Sport at Crown, Musashi Sports Nutrition, GOAT CREW, Transcending Organics, and UniBet Australia.

According to reports, ‘Bobby Knuckles’ earns approximately $1 million per year from his various endorsement deals (source: sportskeeda.com). Not bad for simply promoting some businesses and wearing clothing that is provided for you free of charge!

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings outside of the octagon are all huge factors in the growth of Robert Whittakers’s net worth.

