Conor McGregor has provided a fitness update after breaking his toe, with Dana White announcing earlier this week that an update on the Michael Chandler-McGregor fight is coming soon.

The Notorious Provides Fitness Update

Conor McGregor was scheduled to take on Michael Chandler in his return to the UFC this summer, but a broken toe forced the Irishman to withdraw from the bout and postpone the fight just days before it was due to take place.

After months of rehabilitation, this week the ‘Notorious’ provided an update on his return to the Octagon, announcing that he is almost ready to get back to action despite being ‘a shoe size up’ right now.

“You know, the fight never happened. So it’s just about getting the fight on. I’m good, very good,” he said before pointing to his injured foot. “I’m a [shoe] size up right now.

“I’m back in running runners. I can run, I can box. These shoes a little bit tricky to get into – I just went up a size. But I’m good, my man. I’m well on my bike, I’m well on track.”

There has been rumours that the McGregor-Chandler fight will happen at the end of this year, but when asked last month, Dana White admitted that the possibility of McGregor fighting this year seemed unlikely.

The UFC president did fuel rumours this week that we could see McGregor vs Chandler at UFC 310 though and it seems there’s still hope for the bout yet.

Will McGregor Face Chandler At UFC 310?

Dana White did issue an update on McGregor’s comeback bout this week, but remained vague on the subject without giving any real information just yet.

“Conor news coming up, we’ve got Oliveira news coming up, we’ve got Chandler news coming up. All that good s**t. Coming soon.”

🚨 Dana White says he has some Conor McGregor news “coming soon” 👀 (via. IG Live) #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/6bagjoYjrq — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 29, 2024

It wasn’t just the UFC president talking about McGregor’s next fight this week though, with Chandler himself also addressing the rumours of a potential bout in December.

When asked if he was interested in a future clash against McGregor at UFC 310, Chandler responded: “That sounds good to me. That sounds good to me brother.”

UFC 310 takes place in Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on December 7th and will round off the year for UFC as the final event in the calendar.