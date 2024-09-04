Alex Pereira has expressed his desire to fight in almost any division, so could we see ‘Poatan’ get another shot at the middleweight title?

Dana White Dubs Alex Pereira ‘F*cking Nasty’

Alex Pereira is without a doubt one of the most feared fighters in any UFC division right now and his opponents should be concerned, with ‘Poatan’ expressing his desire to take on almost anyone.

Speaking at the latest conference in his contender series, Dana White showed his appreciation for Pereira, who’s willingness to move weight category makes him one of the most dangerous men in the UFC.

“My take on him is, he’s f*cking nasty.

Dana White reacts to Alex Pereira saying he wants to go back down to 185 after his next fight: “He’s f***ing nasty… he wants to move up, he wants to move down. That’s why people love him.” 🎥 @ufc #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/vDJpW8e7xJ — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 4, 2024

“That’s my take on him. He wants to move up. He wants to move down. He wants to go everywhere. That’s why people love him. Those are the type of fighters people love. Pereira wants to fight everybody. I love it.”

White’s words come just weeks after middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis called out Pereira, in the aftermath of the South African’s middleweight title win against Israel Adesanya.

Pereira has of course fought in the middleweight division before, winning the title in a bout against Adesanya in 2023, before losing his belt in a rematch against ‘The Last Stylebender’ later last year.

Win or lose, Alex Pereira is moving back down to middleweight. pic.twitter.com/D43NrM6Cyr — Full Violence ™ (@Full_Violence) September 3, 2024

White continued: “The thing that’s great about it is, this is why I said a minute ago everybody loves him and he’s great. But it also gives us a ton of options that as we’re in matchmaking, ‘Should we do this, should we do that? Shouldn’t we do this, shouldn’t we do that?’

“It’s a good problem to have with a guy like him. How about he’s on vacation and accepts the last-minute fight? Everything about Alex Pereira is what makes fans absolutely love the guy.”

Pereira will defend his light heavyweight title in his next bout, with the Brazilian set to take on Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307 next month.

After his title defence Pereira could go anywhere, but it seems he wants another shot at the middleweight title with Dricus Du Plessis standing in his way.