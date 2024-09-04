UFC

Dana White Gives His Take On Alex Pereira Calling For Middleweight Title Shot: ‘It gives us a ton of options’

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya UFC
Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya UFC

Alex Pereira has expressed his desire to fight in almost any division, so could we see ‘Poatan’ get another shot at the middleweight title?

Dana White Dubs Alex Pereira ‘F*cking Nasty’

Alex Pereira is without a doubt one of the most feared fighters in any UFC division right now and his opponents should be concerned, with ‘Poatan’ expressing his desire to take on almost anyone.

Speaking at the latest conference in his contender series, Dana White showed his appreciation for Pereira, who’s willingness to move weight category makes him one of the most dangerous men in the UFC.

“My take on him is, he’s f*cking nasty.

“That’s my take on him. He wants to move up. He wants to move down. He wants to go everywhere. That’s why people love him. Those are the type of fighters people love. Pereira wants to fight everybody. I love it.”

White’s words come just weeks after middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis called out Pereira, in the aftermath of the South African’s middleweight title win against Israel Adesanya.

Pereira has of course fought in the middleweight division before, winning the title in a bout against Adesanya in 2023, before losing his belt in a rematch against ‘The Last Stylebender’ later last year.

White continued: “The thing that’s great about it is, this is why I said a minute ago everybody loves him and he’s great. But it also gives us a ton of options that as we’re in matchmaking, ‘Should we do this, should we do that? Shouldn’t we do this, shouldn’t we do that?’

“It’s a good problem to have with a guy like him. How about he’s on vacation and accepts the last-minute fight? Everything about Alex Pereira is what makes fans absolutely love the guy.”

Pereira will defend his light heavyweight title in his next bout, with the Brazilian set to take on Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307 next month.

After his title defence Pereira could go anywhere, but it seems he wants another shot at the middleweight title with Dricus Du Plessis standing in his way.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Conor McGregor
UFC

LATEST Conor McGregor Provides Fitness Update Amid Rumours He Will Fight Michael Chandler At UFC 310 In December

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 02 2024
Dana White Net Worth
UFC
Dana White Bites Back At Fans Who Questioned Upcoming Jones-Miocic Matchup
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 28 2024

While hosting a press conference at the latest episode of his Contender Series, Dana White bit back at fans who questioned his decision to pit Jon Jones against Stipe Moicic…

Paddy Pimblett UFC - UFC 296
UFC
Paddy Pimblett Identifies Ideal Next Fight With Potential Move Up To Welterweight Division
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 27 2024

Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett has named his ideal next fight, with a move up the weight classes coming up should he get his dream bout against Renato Moicano. Paddy Pimblett…

Tom Aspinall - UFC 295 Undercard
UFC
Dana White Teases Heavyweight Bout For The Ages Between Tom Aspinall And Jon Jones
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 21 2024
Tom Aspinall - UFC 295 Undercard
UFC
UFC 304 Preview: Manchester’s Co-op Live Hosts Its First UFC Event
Author image Jack Bellamy  •  Jul 02 2024
Marlon Vera - Chito Vera UFC - (photo: IMAGN)
UFC
Who Is Marlon Chito Vera’s Wife? UFC Veteran Is Married To Wife Maria & Has Three Children
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Mar 13 2024
Marlon Vera - Chito Vera UFC - (photo: IMAGN)
UFC
Chito Vera Record: ‘Chito’ Is 22 Fight UFC Veteran With 23-9-1 Record That Includes 18 Emphatic Finishes
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Mar 13 2024
Arrow to top