Sean O’Malley Claims He Will Be ‘Number 1 Star’ In The UFC If Conor McGregor Loses On Return

Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
Everyone in the UFC is looking forward to Conor McGregor’s return to the UFC, none more than Sean O’Malley who has made the bold claim that he will be the number one star in the Octagon should McGregor lose. 

Is Sean O’Malley UFC’s Number One Star?

Sean O’Malley has risen through the UFC ranks in impressive fashion and he believes that he has the potential to be the biggest star of the sport.

Conor McGregor is set to fight Michael Chandler in his comeback fight, but if he loses that matchup, ‘Suga Sean’ believes that he will be the biggest star in the UFC.

“I think I’m very close,” O’Malley said on becoming the biggest star in the Octagon. “I think Conor’s still got one more big fight in him because of the big question mark — can Conor come back, can he actually beat [Michael] Chandler? So I think Conor’s got one more huge fight.

“If he goes out there and loses his next fight, it will be like six in a row,” O’Malley said. “It’s got to die down eventually. Maybe not. That just tests how big of a star he is, but I would assume he goes out there, he loses, I’m there. I’m the guy. I’m the No. 1.”

There is no date yet confirmed for McGregor’s return to the UFC, with the Irishman having to delay his comeback due to a broken toe earlier this year.

O’Malley on the other hand is fighting as soon as this weekend, where he takes on Merab Dvalishvili in the main event at UFC 306.

“I bring fights,” O’Malley continued, “I fight. Often. I think that’s what it is right now.

“Conor was good on the mic, the accent, the words that he chose, he was very good on the mic. Performances, he had a couple good performances, but I’m just consistent right now. I’m fighting a lot. That’s what I bring.”

If Suga Sean can win again this weekend, he will extend his win streak to four in the UFC while retaining his Bantamweight belt for a second time.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
