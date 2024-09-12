Everyone in the UFC is looking forward to Conor McGregor’s return to the UFC, none more than Sean O’Malley who has made the bold claim that he will be the number one star in the Octagon should McGregor lose.

Is Sean O’Malley UFC’s Number One Star?

Sean O’Malley has risen through the UFC ranks in impressive fashion and he believes that he has the potential to be the biggest star of the sport.

Conor McGregor is set to fight Michael Chandler in his comeback fight, but if he loses that matchup, ‘Suga Sean’ believes that he will be the biggest star in the UFC.

“I think I’m very close,” O’Malley said on becoming the biggest star in the Octagon. “I think Conor’s still got one more big fight in him because of the big question mark — can Conor come back, can he actually beat [Michael] Chandler? So I think Conor’s got one more huge fight.

What does Sean O'Malley bring to the UFC that Conor McGregor doesn't? "I fight" pic.twitter.com/YxHdDZ4WfN — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) September 11, 2024

“If he goes out there and loses his next fight, it will be like six in a row,” O’Malley said. “It’s got to die down eventually. Maybe not. That just tests how big of a star he is, but I would assume he goes out there, he loses, I’m there. I’m the guy. I’m the No. 1.”

There is no date yet confirmed for McGregor’s return to the UFC, with the Irishman having to delay his comeback due to a broken toe earlier this year.

O’Malley on the other hand is fighting as soon as this weekend, where he takes on Merab Dvalishvili in the main event at UFC 306.

“I bring fights,” O’Malley continued, “I fight. Often. I think that’s what it is right now.

“Conor was good on the mic, the accent, the words that he chose, he was very good on the mic. Performances, he had a couple good performances, but I’m just consistent right now. I’m fighting a lot. That’s what I bring.”

If Suga Sean can win again this weekend, he will extend his win streak to four in the UFC while retaining his Bantamweight belt for a second time.