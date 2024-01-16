UFC

Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis Live Stream – How To Watch UFC 297 For Free

With Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis in the main event at UFC 297 almost upon us, we put together this short guide, explaining how you can access a Strickland vs du Plessis live stream for free ahead of Saturday’s UFC Middleweight Title fight.

In order to ensure you don’t miss any of the UFC 297 action from Canada, we will run you through all the viewing options you have in the comfort of your own home, or on the move.

How To Access Your Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis Live Stream For Free

With so many UFC pay-per-view shows now on a regular basis, it can be quite an expensive and arduous task to watch all of the big fights. This weekend is no different with UFC 297. That is of course unless you can find a Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis live stream.

Fear not, for our UFC sportsbook pick for UFC 297, BetOnline, combines the convenience of online wagering with seamless live streaming. This means that you can watch all of the action from the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, without worrying about forking out extra dollars.

With a loaded range of betting markets to choose from for the Strickland vs du Plessis UFC Middleweight Title fight, now is also the optimal time to make the most of BetOnline’s $1,000 welcome offer for new players.

This of course includes the big main event between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis – with BetOnline, one of the best offshore sportsbooks, making your UFC 297 betting experience that bit better.

This means that although UFC 297 is a pay-per-view event in the US on ESPN+ PPV, you won’t have to spend a dollar to watch it if you sign-up with BetOnline’s sportsbook today. What’s not to like about BetOnline’s Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis live streaming offer?

How To Claim Your BetOnline 50% Bonus ($1,000):

  1. Join BetOnline Here
  2. Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus ($1,000)
  3. Place your bets and choose your selected UFC 297 live stream for FREE

Make sure you check out where you can watch a UFC 297 live stream for free, with every fight on the main card covered by BetOnline.

Why Bet With BetOnline?

  • 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 when signed-up
  • 25% sports reload business
  • Vast UFC 297 markets for all the big events
  • Existing customer offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&Cs apply
Why Choose BetOnline For UFC 297 Live Streaming?

  • Free Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis Live Stream
  • Unbeatable Bonuses: Make use of one of the most generous offerings among online operators, with a bonus of up to $1,000 up for grabs.
  • Live Betting: Alongside live-steaming capabilities, BetOnline will allow users to seamlessly place in-play wagers whilst watching the action unfold.
  • Flexible Payment Options: Wide variety of payment options, with everything from popular cryptocurrencies to traditional credit and debit cards.
  • No KYC Checks: Confidentiality remains a priority at BetOnline, meaning the sign-up process is as easy as having an email and a password.
  • Bet On UFC 297 Props: Access Strickland vs du Plessis prop markets, which aren’t available through traditional sites.

Moneyline Betting Odds

Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis

  • Sean Strickland @ -125
  • Dricus du Plessis @ +110
