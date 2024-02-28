American Football

Raiders’ GM Tom Telesco made it clear he has no plans to trade All-Pro WR Davante Adams

Davante Adams Raiders pic
Davante Adams Raiders pic

A new chapter of Raiders football has started this offseason. The head coach and general manager were fired this offseason and Las Vegas wants to start fresh. When Josh McDaniels was fired mid-season, Antonio Pierce took over as interim head coach. He quickly became beloved by the team as a leader and Pierce was eventually hired after the offseason. 

Additionally, Las Vegas hired a new GM this offseason. Tom Telesco left the Chargers after 11 seasons and got a new opportunity with the Raiders. At the NFL combine this week, Telesco spoke with the media about the current roster. There were questions about Davante Adams’ trade availability. Telesco made it clear that the Raiders will not be trading Adams. The Raiders cannot afford to lose his playmaking abilities on offense.

The Raiders will not trade Davante Adams according to GM Tom Telesco


Las Vegas has questions to answer this offseason in terms of their roster build. However, one thing they do not need to worry about is having a WR1. Three-time first-team All-Pro WR Davante Admas fills that role with ease. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported during Super Bowl week that Jets’ QB Aaron Rodgers had been trying to get Adams to join him in New York. Despite his interest, Raiders GM Tom Telesco made it clear that Adams is not available for trade.

This offseason, the Raiders hired Luke Getsy to be their new offensive coordinator. It will be a reunion for Adams and Getsy. When the Pro Bowl WR entered the league in 2014, they were both with the Packers. Getsy was Adams’ WRs coach for two seasons with the Packers. They know each other well. Now, they get a chance to work with one another as members of the Raiders. What can Getsy do in 2024 as a play-caller to elevate Las Vegas offensively?


Raiders’ GM Tom Telesco has another important decision to make offensively. All-Pro RB Josh Jacobs is set to be a free agent once the new league year begins in mid-March. Telesco said they are going to do what they can to bring Jacobs back. However, there is a strong chance he won’t return this offseason. Jacobs came back in 2023 on a one-year franchise tag. Odds are the 26-year-old does not want to come back unless his offer is long-term. What will GM Tom Telesco do to try and sign Josh Jacobs?

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
