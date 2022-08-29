Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Tuesday Picks – August 30th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below.

Andrew heads to Epsom, Ripon and Carlisle for three stats-based picks on Tuesday, August 30th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

EPSOM 2.50

TIMESOFTHEESENCE (system – William Knight, first run in a handicap)

William Knight has a good recent record with horses having their first run in a handicap, scoring with nine of the 47 qualifiers since racing resumed after lockdown in June 2020 for a profit of £82.50 to a £1 level stake at SP. Twelve of the beaten horses finished second or third, often at big prices, and an each-way interest on TIMESOFTHEESSENCE could reap rewards.

RIPON 4.10

RED KITE (system – Charlie & Mark Johnston, wore first-time cheekpieces on latest start)

The Johnston yard has a terrible record with horses in first-time blinkers, cheekpieces and visors but they often bounce back to win next time. Since 2014, those who wore first-time cheekpieces on their latest start won eight of their 29 races and returned a small profit of £1.46. Those who were racing in Class 5 or lower company were five from 11 in the same period for a profit of £9.46. RED KITE beat only one home at Newmarket last time when gambled into 2-1 favouritism and is worth another chance now the headgear is left off.

CARLISLE 6.20

NIGHTS OVER EGYPT (system – James Horton, turf, not debut)

Rookie handler James Horton has done really well with his turf runners, scoring with ten of the 48 qualifiers for a profit of £23.33. If we ignore those who were making their racecourse debut the figures improve to ten from 38 (+£33.33). NIGHTS OVER EGYPT showed plenty of promise when a two-length fourth in a 7f novice contest at Haydock in early June and, though not building on that over the same trip and track next time, he’s been freshened up since and could go well over this new trip.

