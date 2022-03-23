Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Thursday Picks – March 24th

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems find value bets and he shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew heads to the jumps meetings at Chepstow and Sedgefield for three selections on Thursday, March 24th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

CHEPSTOW 1.55

CAMEMBERT ELECTRIC (system – Tom Lacey, first or second run in a handicap hurdle)

Tom Lacey’s hurdlers do well in their early handicap starts and, since the spring of 2016, had we backed them on their first or second run we’d have won 31 of our 139 bets (22.3% strike-rate) and made a profit of £96.85 to a £1 level stake at SP. CAMEMBERT ELECTRIC scored by a neck at Wetherby last month on her handicap debut and is only 2lb higher today. She can follow up.

SEDGEFIELD 4.17

NOW IS THE WINTER (system – sire Fame And Glory, 7yo+)

Progeny of Fame And Glory seem to be getting better with age and the sire’s oldest representatives – the eight-year-olds – were showing a profit of £59.75 prior to yesterday’s racing. NOW IS THE WINTER, runner-up over course and distance on his penultimate start, can be backed to land this 3m3f handicap chase.

CHEPSTOW 4.35

BEAU HAZE (system – damsire Midnight Legend, jumps, February to May)

Midnight Glance was a 9-2 winner for the Midnight Legend damsire system in Tuesday’s column and perhaps BEAU HAZE can further boost the profits. Phil Dando’s nine-year-old has struggled to last home over 2m5f+ the last twice and today’s shorter trip and better ground will suit. He peaked at about this time last year, winning at Hereford on March 24th and adding two more victories in May.

