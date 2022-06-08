Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Wednesday, June 8th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets Visit Spreadex Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 5 x £5 fixed odds bets, 2 x £5 Winning Favs spread bets + a £1 Race Index spread bet. Ts&Cs Apply.

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew successfully opposed both NATURAL PATH and GALAXY GAZER on Tuesday and has two recommended bets/trades on Wednesday, June 8th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

YARMOUTH 4.48

Since the beginning of 2016, progeny of the sire Fast Company have a 96 from 711 record (13.5% strike-rate) when racing on officially soft or heavy going on the Flat for a profit of £65.12 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected winners = 75.75).

They also have a healthy strike-rate on good to soft going and COMPANY MINX was a 50-1 winner at Newmarket last spring on her first outing on such a surface. Her four subsequent efforts on slow ground have resulted in solid efforts in defeat, including a 10-1 fourth at Windsor last time. She looks well drawn in stall 11 and has the assistance of in-form Neil Callan.

Rather than back her individually I’m going to recommended a buy of DOUBLE DRAW OF WINNER with Spreadex, as I also like the claims of stall 12 runner BRAZEN ARROW, who had little chance from his poor high draw when seventh of nine at Southwell last time. That race worked out well and he could well defy the 117-day break. High draws have fared well on the straight course at Yarmouth this year – we’ve only had six races of 10+ runners and four were won by stalls 8, 9 or 10.

Recommendation: Buy DOUBLE DRAW OF WINNER in Yarmouth 4.48

CORK 7.10

Some horses have trouble backing up a win, perhaps taking so much out of themselves that they regress on their next outing. Maybe it’s coincidence, but the Jessica Harrington-trained FORBEARANCE has form figures immediately following a defeat of 13111 (4-5), which compares very favourably to her record after a win of 4336 (0-4).

She failed to settle when last of six in Group 2 company at York on last month’s reappearance and looks capable of bouncing back in this Group 3 contest. The return to this 1m4f trip will also help. Buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10- market.

Recommendation: Back FORBEARANCE in Cork 7.10

