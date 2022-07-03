Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Sunday, July 3rd

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.
Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:
Andrew successfully opposed DUCHRAY (last of seven) at Leicester on Saturday and has two recommended bets/trades on Sunday, July 3rd. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.
Contents
AYR 1.42
TANASOQ hasn’t always been the easiest to win with but he often stays on into the frame off a strong gallop, making him ideal buy material in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market. He’s much better on turf (six wins from 44 starts) than on the all-weather (just one success from 17 outings), so it’s safe to ignore his last time out eighth of 11 at Newcastle. He was second by a neck over trip and track on his latest turf run and he was unlucky in this race 12 months ago, going doing by a short head in second after losing several lengths at the start.
Recommendation: Back TANASOQ in Ayr 1.42
MARKET RASEN 3.00
Chase debutants who run under top weight in handicap company, rather than take the novice or beginners chase route, are profitable to back blind and it’s interesting to see in-form Mick Channon pitch BAREST OF MARGINS straight into a handicap for his first try over the larger obstacles. He showed promise in two bumpers (including one at this track) and in two maiden hurdles, latterly when third to the 120-rated Mark Of Gold. An opening handicap mark of 98 doesn’t look harsh and he rates a buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market. Fixed odds punters can back him at around 5-1.
Recommendation: Back BAREST OF MARGINS in Market Rasen 3.00
