Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four Horse Racing Best Bets on Friday 1st July

Lucky 15 tips to add to your horse racing bet slips on Friday 1st July, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the UK horse racing meetings at Sandown, Doncaster and Newton Abbot.



Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips and Best Bets

SEA ON TIME @ Evs with BetUK – 2.10 Doncaster



Well bred filly that got off the mark at the second try at Haydock last month. Looked to have plenty in-hand that day and with the expected improvement after just two runs this William Haggas runner looks worth sticking with.

ONE NATION @ 13/8 with BetUK – 2.55 Sandown



Has been a bit frustrating in opening two runs – beaten both times as favourite. But was a tad slowly away the last day here so with a better start and that experience under his belt is given one more chance. William Buick rides and he can hopefully benefit from being the only runner in the field with two past outings.

MUCUNA @ 6/4 with BetUK – 3.40 Newton Abbot



Nice winner at Aintree the last day and was running on well to take second last time at Market Rasen. The slight step up in trip will help here and is better off this time with jockey Bradley Harris riding to claim a handy 7lbs.

ADDEYBB @ Evs with BetUK – 4.05 Sandown



This 118-rated high class performer should have little trouble here now dropped into Listed company. Is the clear top-rated in the field (118) and will be better for a third in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes here last time out after 222-days off. Tom Marquand rides and this should be win number 13 for this William Haggas runner.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

