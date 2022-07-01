Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Friday, 1 July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

A new month begins with another horse racing NAP of the Day from SportsLens experts. The selection on Friday, 1 July, is Alerta Roja. She returns to action in one of the Listed races at Sandown Park this afternoon, the Coral Marathon Esher Stakes over an extended 2m (2:20). Sir Mark Prescott’s filly looks well worth a wager a sweet 7/2 price today.

232 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Beautifully bred by horse racing owner Kirsten Rausing, Alerta Roja proved clearly better than a handicapper on her last UK start. The four-year-old daughter of Golden Horn has plenty more to offer. She thus rates our horse racing NAP for 1 July.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Alerta Roja win?

Following Prescott’s runners at Sandown Park races down the years has been a profitable angle for punters. If we had backed all of his inmates blind at the Esher venue, then it would’ve yielded a massive £54.33 profit off a £1 level stake. Prescott boasts a 27 per cent strike rate at this track.

The bookmakers and top betting sites in the UK are right to fear Alerta Roja, then. She made remarkable progress off an opening and very lowly handicap mark of 64 when landing her second start of last season at Salisbury. The assessor now has Alerta Roja on 107 – an improvement of 43lbs. That is just over three stone!

She followed-up at Yarmouth and then completed a hat-trick around Ascot over roughly this trip before going to Germany. Alerta Roja finished a gallant runner-up on her first start in Listed company. Connections went tone of the biggest and most historic races at Doncaster today, the Doncaster Cup, off the back of that effort.

Today’s horse racing NAP outran her odds at Doncaster

This was a smart bit of placing by Prescott as Alerta Roja receive the maximum weight for age and sex allowances from the field. On her first outing in Group 2 company, only the mighty Stradivarius proved too good for her despite odds of 16/1. The front two pulled four lengths and upwards clear of the remainder to give this race result and form a solid look.

After a busy campaign, Alerta Roja can be forgiven a disappointing display when a beaten favourite when dropping in grade and going up in trip for another Listed race in Germany. She retains plenty of potential as a stayer, especially coming out on top on adjusted ratings against the field here. That’s something that horse racing betting sites knew when pricing up the market.

Taking all that into account, a repeat of the pick of her form puts Alerta Roja bang in there on reappearance. She just had to be our horse racing NAP of the Day to kick off the month. A £10 punt on Alerta Roja with 888Sport at her current odds returns £45 if she makes it a winning return to action. New customers can also qualify for £40 in bonuses if placing such a wager after signing up with details below…

