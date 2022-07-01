Horse Racing Tips Today: Friday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with five meetings from England and two from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Friday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Sandown, Doncaster and Newton Abbot get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining four meetings from Bellewstown, Wexford, Haydock and Beverley get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Doncaster, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.55pm at Beverley.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Doncaster and one from Sandown, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Sandown, Doncaster, Newton Abbot, Bellewstown, Wexford, Haydock and Beverley

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the seven meetings today!

NAP – EMILY POST @ 11/4 with Bet UK – 1.00 Doncaster



Our NAP of the day comes from the opening race of the afternoon from the South Yorkshire meeting at Doncaster Racecourse, where we have sided with Emily Post to win this Class 5 Fillies’ Handicap over seven furlongs.

This 3-year-old filly comes to Doncaster this afternoon in some fine form, with a win and two runner-ups in her last four starts. Last time out, Emily Post won impressively at Carlisle, winning by almost two lengths and won going away. Today’s trip is slightly longer, but nothing she shouldn’t be able to handle.

PJ McDonald takes the reigns for trainer Edward Bethell this afternoon, looking to give Emily Post back-to-back wins for the first time in her racing career.

NEXT BEST – COLTRANE @ 3/1 with Bet UK – 2.20 Sandown

Our Next Best bet of the day on the last day of June comes from Sandown, where we have selected Coltrane for trainer Andrew Balding to triumph in this Class 1 Listed race over 2m50y.

This 5-year-old gelding boasts some highly impressive form of late, with two runner-ups and a win in his last three starts. Coltrane won last time out at Ascot in the Ascot Stakes, and looked a very game horse who put on a perfect display in front of the thousands in attendance at the Royal Ascot Festival.

Runs off a mark of three-pounds lighter this afternoon than he did last time, but this is a step up in class so it looks a fair assignment for Coltrane. Should be there or thereabouts if he can replicate his Ascot run with jockey Rob Hornby in the saddle.

Check out all of our selections across the seven meetings in the UK and Ireland on Friday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Sandown, Doncaster, Newton Abbot, Bellewstown, Wexford, Haydock and Beverley on Friday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 49 races:

Sandown Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Eddie’s Boy @ 9/2 with Bet UK

2.20 Coltrane (NB) @ 3/1 with Bet UK

2.55 One Nation @ 15/8 with Bet UK

3.30 Galiac @ 11/4 with Bet UK

4.05 Soto Sizzler @ 11/1 with Bet UK

4.38 High Wells @ 11/4 with Bet UK

5.08 Maysong @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Doncaster Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Emily Post (NAP) @ 11/4 with Bet UK

1.35 Showmedamoney @ 9/2 with Bet UK

2.10 Sea On Time @ 6/5 with Bet UK

2.45 Blistering Barney @ 6/1 with Bet UK

3.20 Get It @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.55 Sandbeck @ 10/3 with Bet UK

4.30 Monsieur Kodi @ 11/4 with Bet UK

5.00 Absolute Dream @ 10/3 with Bet UK

Newton Abbot Horse Racing Tips

2.00 Sure Touch @ 11/8 with Bet UK

2.30 Kolisi @ 5/2 with Bet UK

3.05 Wild Max @ 1/14 with Bet UK

3.40 Mucuna @ 13/8 with Bet UK

4.13 Cry Wolf @ 15/2 with Bet UK

4.50 Nelsons Rock @ 11/8 with Bet UK

5.23 Lock Out @ 13/8 with Bet UK

Bellewstown Horse Racing Tips

5.28 Tai Sing Yeh @ 9/2 with Bet UK

6.00 Lakota Seven @ 8/13 with Bet UK

6.30 Inishmot Prince @ 9/2 with Bet UK

7.00 Are We Dreaming @ 11/8 with Bet UK

7.30 Teddy Boy @ 4/1 with Bet UK

8.00 Any Dream Will Do @ 10/1 with Bet UK

8.30 Loudest Whisper @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Wexford Horse Racing Tips

5.15 Senecia @ 3/1 with Bet UK

5.45 He’s Leading Me On @ 13/8 with Bet UK

6.15 Stellar Symphony @ 66/1 with Bet UK

6.45 Cottie @ 9/1 with Bet UK

7.15 Everglow @ 3/1 with Bet UK

7.45 Na Caith Tobac @ 10/3 with Bet UK

8.15 Kilbarry Lilac @ 17/2 with Bet UK

Haydock Horse Racing Tips

5.33 Drill To Dream @ 8/1 with Bet UK

6.08 Hi Clare @ 4/1 with Bet UK

6.38 Cuban Breeze @ 8/1 with Bet UK

7.08 Tothenines @ 10/3 with Bet UK

7.38 Inanna @ 11/10 with Bet UK

8.08 Flyawaydream @ 12/1 with Bet UK

8.40 Shuv H’Penny King @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Beverley Horse Racing Tips

6.23 Santabella @ 4/1 with Bet UK

6.53 Cotai West @ 9/2 with Bet UK

7.23 True Blue Moon @ 5/1 with Bet UK

7.53Tudor Queen @ 7/1 with Bet UK

8.23 Prophesise @ 20/1 with Bet UK

8.55 Paddy Elliott @ 11/4 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change