Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Friday Picks – July 1st

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew kicks off the new month with five selections at Sandown, Beverley, Bellewstown and Haydock on Friday, July 1st. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

SANDOWN 1.50

EDDIE’S BOY (system – Havana Grey, 5f, turf)

Havana Gold, the sire of Havana Grey, gets plenty of 5f winners on turf and Havana Grey is following suit. In his short stud career to date, his 5f runners on turf have produced 15 winners from 65 runners (23.1%) for a profit of £39.29 to a £1 level stake at SP. EDDIE’S BOY, a 40-1 third in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, is taken to go two places better in this Listed contest. RUMSTAR and CUBAN MISTRESS qualify on the same angle in this race and I will probably combine the trio in a Tote exacta.

BEVERLEY 6.23

CALIFORNIA GEM (system – George Boughey, last time out winners, recent run)

George Boughey has a cracking record when bringing a last time out winner back to the races quickly (within 21 days), scoring with 36 of the 105 qualifiers for a profit of £32.95. He’s 12 from 30 in non-handicaps for a profit of £45.28 and CALIFORNIA GEM, who stepped up on her debut effort when coring at Ripon last time, can follow up.

BELLEWSTOWN 7.00

UPWARD CURVE (system – Havana Gold, 5f, turf)

Progeny of the sire Havana Gold are 25 from 164 when racing at the minimum trip on turf for a profit of £42.75. UPWARD CURVE wasn’t beaten far when a 16-1 fifth of 17 at Tipperary on his debut in late May and can get off the mark from what looks a useful draw.

HAYDOCK 8.08

LATTAM (system – William Haggas/Ben Curtis combination)

William Haggas saddled four winners and a close-up third from his five runners at Haydock yesterday (all ridden by Tom Marquand) and gelded newcomer LATTAM, his sole runner at the track tonight, will probably take some beating. Marquand is in action at Sandown but Ben Curtis rides and he has a 36 from 111 record for the yard (32.4% strike-rate) for a profit of £28.01.

BEVERLEY 8.23

FLIPPIN ‘ECK (system – Tim Easterby, first-time tongue-tie)

In the past five years, Tim Easterby is nine from 59 with his turf handicappers in a first-time tongue-tie for a profit of £57.50 to a £1 level stake at SP. First-time headgear is often a profitable angle for the yard, especially blinkers, and they had a well backed winner in first-time cheekpieces earlier this week. FLIPPIN ‘ECK has failed to improve for gelding and cheekpieces this term but is worth a final roll of the dice now up in trip in the tongue-tie.

