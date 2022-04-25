We’ve the biggest five days of Irish jumps horse racing this week as the Punchestown Festival runs from Tuesday 26th till Saturday 30th April. Many big names on show over the meeting too, including Sir Gerhard, Energumene, Chacun Pour Soi, Allaho, Clan Des Obeaux, Klassical Dream and Honeysuckle – plus many more.
2022 Punchestown Festival Race Times and Names
Punchestown Festival Tuesday 26th April 2022
- 3:40 – Howden Insurance Brokers Mares’ Novice Hurdle (Listed Race) (4yo+) 2m½f RTV
- 4:15 – Bective Stud Champion Novice Hurdle (Grade 1) (5yo+) 2m½f RTE2
- 4:50 – Killashee Hotel Handicap Hurdle (Grade B) (4yo+) 2m½f RTE2
- 5:25 – William Hill Champion Chase (Grade 1) (5yo+) 2m RTE2
- 6:00 – Goffs Land Rover Bumper (4-5yo) 2m½f RTE2
- 6:35 – Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase (Grade 1) (5yo+) 3m½f RTE2
- 7:10 – Kildare Hunt Club Cross Country Chase for the Ladies’ Perpetual Cup (5yo+) 3m1f RTV
- 7:45 – Mick The Tent INH Flat Race (4yo) 2m½f RTV
Punchestown Festival Wednesday 27th April 2022
- 3:40 – Adare Manor Opportunity Series Final Handicap Hurdle (4yo+ 95-123) 2m4f RTV
- 4:15 – Connolly’s RED MILLS Irish EBF Auction Hurdle Series Final (4yo+) 2m4f RTE2
- 4:45 – Louis Fitzgerald Hotel Hurdle (4yo+) 2m4f RTE2
- 5:20 – Irish Mirror Novice Hurdle (Grade 1) (4yo+) 3m RTE2
- 5:55 – Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup (Grade 1) (5yo+) 3m RTE2
- 6:30 – Race & Stay At Punchestown Champion I.N.H. Flat Race (Grade 1) (4-7yo) 2m½f RTE2
- 7:05 – OMC Claims Handicap Chase (Grade A) (5yo+) 2m5f RTE2
- 7:45 – Weatherbys General Stud Book Irish EBF Mares Flat Race (Grade 3) (4-7yo) 2m½f RTV
Punchestown Festival Thursday 28th April 2022
- 3:40 – Specialist Joinery Group Handicap Hurdle (4yo+ 88-123) 2m RTV
- 4:15 – Pigsback.com Handicap Chase (Grade B) (4yo+) 2m RTE2
- 4:50 – Mongey Communications La Touche Cup Cross Country Chase (5yo+) 4m2f RTE2
- 5:25 – Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle (Grade 1) (4yo+) 2m7½f RTE2
- 6:00 – Conway Piling Handicap Hurdle (Grade B) (4yo+) 2m7½f RTE2
- 6:35 – Barberstown Castle Novice Chase (Grade 1) (5yo+) 2m RTE2
- 7:10 – Close Brothers Irish EBF Mares’ Handicap Chase (5yo+) 2m5f RTV
- 7:45 – JP & M Doyle Celebrating 70 Years In Business (C & G) Flat Race (4-7yo) 2m RTV
Punchestown Festival Friday 29th April 2022
- 4:15 – EMS Copiers Novice Handicap Steeplechase (Grade A) (5yo+) 2m5f RTE2
- 5:25 – Paddy Power Champion Hurdle (Grade 1) (4yo+) 2m RTE2
- 6:00 – Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle (Grade 1) (4yo+) 2m3½f RTE2
Punchestown Festival Saturday 30th April 2022
- 3:50 – Coolmore Kew Gardens Irish EBF Mares Champion Hurdle (Grade 1) (4yo+) 2m3f RTE1
- 4:25 – Ballymore Champion Four Year Old Hurdle (Grade 1) (4yo) 2m RTE1
- 5:30 – Tote Always SP Or Better Handicap Hurdle (Grade B) (4yo+) 2m3f RTV
